Everlane’s Choose What You Pay clearance sale has come just in time to enliven your summer Friday. It includes plenty of overstock pieces discounted between 5 to 15 percent of the original price, depending on how much you want to pay. From the popular day heels to everyday shift dresses and easy wide-leg pants, there are plenty of good basics to wear all summer long, with clothing going up to a size 14 and shoes to a size 11. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.