The Actress and Model Who Brings Her Snake to Work

Photo: Lucas Michael

There are many great photos of Vera LeSavoy, but the greatest ones are with her corn snake, Animal. Sometimes Animal is lying across LeSavoy’s face, other times she’s wrapped around her finger like a Gucci ring. LeSavoy got her at PetCo as a baby and has been watching her grow for the past year.

An actress and model, LeSavoy came to New York on a gap year from high school in Amsterdam when she was 17, and just never left. Below, she talks to the Cut about her love of snakes, Valentino, and cheese.

Photo: Lucas Michael

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

Interview.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?

Snakes. I have one named Animal. I feel like I already can talk to her. Very Harry Potter–esque. It’s such an easy pet. You only have to feed it once a week, that’s it, then water every three days. They’re the chillest animals; mine doesn’t bite. She’s super friendly. We just hang out. I bring her to work sometimes. She’s a sweetie.

Sneakers or slippers?

Sneakers because slippers in New York are a bad idea.

What was the last website you looked at?

Kayak.com. I was looking at flights on my way over here.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

Valentino.

What time is your alarm set for in the morning?

If I’m not working, I set it for 9.

What do you eat for breakfast?

I eat coffee. Which is drinking, I guess. Then I eat an apple or bagel usually.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Candy, avocado, and cheese. I could eat cheese all the time.

What piece of clothing or accessory makes you feel most like yourself?

I have this necklace with my name on it. I just got it, but I always have a signature necklace that I wear for a long time.

If you were a color, what would it be?

Yellow.

If you could be trapped in an elevator with one person, who would it be?

Meryl Streep. I just want to breathe the same air as her.

If you could tell Donald Trump one thing and make sure he would listen, what would it be?

Just to resign.

Photo: Lucas Michael

Vera LeSavoy wears an Erdem dress and Jennifer Fisher earrings.