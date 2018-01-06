The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images

I love fashion parties! This week, Bella Hadid accessorized her sheer dress with a chic beret at a Dior party. Meanwhile Chanel Iman showed off her baby bump in a sheer mini at a party hosted by Winnie Harlow, while Emma Stone opted for a spectacular blazer at a Louis Vuitton’s resort 2019 show in the South of France. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Chicest Sheer: Bella Hadid

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dio

At the “Dior Backstage” launch party at Loulou’s in London.

Sleekest Bodycon: Emily Ratajkowski

Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage

At the grand opening of APEX Social Club at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Best Going-Out Outfits: Chanel Iman and Winnie Harlow

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for REV

At the Revolve “L..A Party in London” hosted by Winnie Harlow at Hotel Cafe Royal in London, England.

Most Intense Smizes: Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, and Gigi Hadid

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Russell James

At the U.S. book launch of Backstage Secrets by Russell James in New York City.

Boldest Blazer: Emma Stone

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

At the “Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection” at Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France.

Most Original Handbag: Sarah Mulindwa

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spe

At the product launch for “The Little Mermaid range” by Spectrum Collections at the W Hotel Leicester Square in London.

Best Summer Work Outfit Inspiration: Katie Holmes

Photo: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At the Roger Vivier “#LoveVivier” book launch cocktail party in New York.

Most Handsome Group: Matt Bomer, Brian Hutchison, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Andrew Rannells, and Jim Parsons

Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

At the “The Boys in the Band 50th Anniversary Celebration” at the Second Floor NYC in New York City.

Best Baby-Blue: Dakota Fanning

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

At the “Emmy for Your Consideration” event for TNT’s The Alienist at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in L.A.

Best Stripe Coordination: Liya Kebede

Photo: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com/Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

At the the launch of Liya Kebede and Pierre Hardy’s collaboration, “PIERRE HARDY x lemlem” at the Pierre Hardy store in New York.

Catchiest Contrast: Martha Stewart and Martina McBride

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for PEOPLE

At the People “Book Expo 2018” cocktail reception hosted at PH-D Penthouse at Dream Downtown in New York City.

Best Argument for a Yellow Bag: Jessica Reid and Tonique Campbell

Photo: RICHARD YOUNG/REX/Shutterstock/Copyright (c) 2018 Shutterstock. No use without permission.

At the “Valextra FW18 Collection” launch party in London.