The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love fashion parties! This week, Bella Hadid accessorized her sheer dress with a chic beret at a Dior party. Meanwhile Chanel Iman showed off her baby bump in a sheer mini at a party hosted by Winnie Harlow, while Emma Stone opted for a spectacular blazer at a Louis Vuitton’s resort 2019 show in the South of France. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Chicest Sheer: Bella Hadid
At the “Dior Backstage” launch party at Loulou’s in London.
Sleekest Bodycon: Emily Ratajkowski
At the grand opening of APEX Social Club at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
Best Going-Out Outfits: Chanel Iman and Winnie Harlow
At the Revolve “L..A Party in London” hosted by Winnie Harlow at Hotel Cafe Royal in London, England.
Most Intense Smizes: Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, and Gigi Hadid
At the U.S. book launch of Backstage Secrets by Russell James in New York City.
Boldest Blazer: Emma Stone
At the “Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection” at Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France.
Most Original Handbag: Sarah Mulindwa
At the product launch for “The Little Mermaid range” by Spectrum Collections at the W Hotel Leicester Square in London.
Best Summer Work Outfit Inspiration: Katie Holmes
At the Roger Vivier “#LoveVivier” book launch cocktail party in New York.
Most Handsome Group: Matt Bomer, Brian Hutchison, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Andrew Rannells, and Jim Parsons
At the “The Boys in the Band 50th Anniversary Celebration” at the Second Floor NYC in New York City.
Best Baby-Blue: Dakota Fanning
At the “Emmy for Your Consideration” event for TNT’s The Alienist at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in L.A.
Best Stripe Coordination: Liya Kebede
At the the launch of Liya Kebede and Pierre Hardy’s collaboration, “PIERRE HARDY x lemlem” at the Pierre Hardy store in New York.
Catchiest Contrast: Martha Stewart and Martina McBride
At the People “Book Expo 2018” cocktail reception hosted at PH-D Penthouse at Dream Downtown in New York City.
Best Argument for a Yellow Bag: Jessica Reid and Tonique Campbell
At the “Valextra FW18 Collection” launch party in London.