The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

This week, Rihanna looked like a fashion-forward Ghostbuster at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. Amber Rose wore statement shades, and a few celebs accessorized with statement fanny packs. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Ghostbusters Look: Rihanna
At the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, France.
Chic-est Day Dress: Jenna Coleman
At the Cartier Queen’s Cup polo final, at Guards Polo Club in Egham, England.
Glossiest Lips: Dream Doll and Amber Rose
At the launch of Simply Be Edited by Amber Rose, at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood.
Best Leather: Dominic Cooper / Rosiest Dress: Ruth Negga
At an event for the television show Preachers, at Build Studio in New York City.
Freshest Print-Shoe Combo: Karolina Kurkova
At Maisonette’s first birthday celebration in New York City.
Best “She’s the Boss” Pantsuit: Hayley Kiyoko
At the Tumblr x Public Pride event in New York City.
Silkiest Sleeves: Cynthia Rowley and Kit Keenan
At a Cynthia Rowley party in New York City.
Trendiest Fanny Pack: Adwoa Aboah / Best Ruffles: Maria Hatzistefanis
At the Serpentine Gallery summer party in Kensington Gardens.
Best Silk: Maddie Hasson / Best Bell Sleeves: Missi Pyle
At a private party celebrating hit YouTube originals Cobra Kai, Impulse, and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television at the London West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California.
Best White Suit: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
At the Business of Fashion’s inaugural BoF West summit in Los Angeles.
Best Green: Chloe Wise
At the Out Of Order magazine tenth issue celebration in New York City.
Most Colorful Combo: Ashley Streicher, Kristie Streicher, and Jenn Streicher
At a summer solstice party hosted by the Streicher Sisters in Beverly Hills, California.
Most Parisian Goth: Chloe Sevigny
At the Gitano NYC preview celebration in New York City.
Best Royal Look: Ciara Harris
At the Royal Ascot event at the Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England.