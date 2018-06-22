The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

This week, Rihanna looked like a fashion-forward Ghostbuster at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. Amber Rose wore statement shades, and a few celebs accessorized with statement fanny packs. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Ghostbusters Look: Rihanna

Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock/Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Chic-est Day Dress: Jenna Coleman

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Car

At the Cartier Queen’s Cup polo final, at Guards Polo Club in Egham, England.

Glossiest Lips: Dream Doll and Amber Rose

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Simply Be

At the launch of Simply Be Edited by Amber Rose, at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood.

Best Leather: Dominic Cooper / Rosiest Dress: Ruth Negga

Photo: Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

At an event for the television show Preachers, at Build Studio in New York City.

Freshest Print-Shoe Combo: Karolina Kurkova

Photo: Samantha Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutters/Samantha Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutters

At Maisonette’s first birthday celebration in New York City.

Best “She’s the Boss” Pantsuit: Hayley Kiyoko

Photo: Mina Magda/BFA/REX/Shutterstock/Mina Magda/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Tumblr x Public Pride event in New York City.

Silkiest Sleeves: Cynthia Rowley and Kit Keenan

Photo: Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock/Amy Sussman/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At a Cynthia Rowley party in New York City.

Trendiest Fanny Pack: Adwoa Aboah / Best Ruffles: Maria Hatzistefanis

Photo: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock/Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

At the Serpentine Gallery summer party in Kensington Gardens.

Best Silk: Maddie Hasson / Best Bell Sleeves: Missi Pyle

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for YouTube Origina

At a private party celebrating hit YouTube originals Cobra Kai, Impulse, and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television at the London West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California.

Best White Suit: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Business of

At the Business of Fashion’s inaugural BoF West summit in Los Angeles.

Best Green: Chloe Wise

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shuttersto/Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shuttersto

At the Out Of Order magazine tenth issue celebration in New York City.

Most Colorful Combo: Ashley Streicher, Kristie Streicher, and Jenn Streicher

Photo: Steve Lucero/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc/Steve Lucero/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc

At a summer solstice party hosted by the Streicher Sisters in Beverly Hills, California.

Most Parisian Goth: Chloe Sevigny

Photo: Samantha Nandez/BFA/REX/Shutters/Samantha Nandez/BFA/REX/Shutters

At the Gitano NYC preview celebration in New York City.

Best Royal Look: Ciara Harris

Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Ascot Racecours

At the Royal Ascot event at the Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England.