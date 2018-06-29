The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images/Shutterstock

This week, Victoria Beckham color-blocked her outfit at a Dior show in Paris. Jessica Chastain wore shoes that perfectly matched her dress at a movie screening in New York, and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi dressed in light summer layers for an event in Los Angeles. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Layers: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

At the Restoration Hardware x General Public launch in Los Angeles.

Best Floral Prints: TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann

At the New York special screening of Whitney after-party in New York City.

Best Accessories: Jerrod Blandino, Kandee Johnson, Jackie Aina, and Patrick Starrr

At the Jackie Aina x Too Faced launch in Los Angeles.

Chicest Color-Blocking: Victoria Beckham

At the Dior Homme menswear spring/summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris.

Best Sweatshirt Dress : Tami Roman

At the Teyana Taylor album release party at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.

Sparkliest Gown: Bella Hadid

With Isabella Ferrari at the Bulgari dinner and party at Stadio dei Marmi in Rome, Italy.

Best Sweetheart Neckline: Kimberley Garner

At the Madison Rooftop summer party in London.

Best Total Outfit Coordination: Louisa Krause and Jessica Chastain

At the special New York screening of Woman Walks Ahead after-party hosted by A24 in New York City.

Coolest Skirt: Rosario Dawson

At the CFDA + Lexus Fashion Initiative party in New York City.

Sweetest Little White Tee: Hailee Steinfeld

At the Isle of MTV press conference in Malta.

Liveliest Leather: Nia Jervier

At the Wolk Morais Collection 7 fashion show in Los Angeles.

Breeziest Summer Whites: Becca Tobin

At the Elephante launch party in Los Angeles.

Best Animal Print: Leanne Ansar

At the Dou.k Studio Launch of the Hannah Dress.