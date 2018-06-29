The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

This week, Victoria Beckham color-blocked her outfit at a Dior show in Paris. Jessica Chastain wore shoes that perfectly matched her dress at a movie screening in New York, and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi dressed in light summer layers for an event in Los Angeles. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Layers: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
At the Restoration Hardware x General Public launch in Los Angeles.
Best Floral Prints: TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann
At the New York special screening of Whitney after-party in New York City.
Best Accessories: Jerrod Blandino, Kandee Johnson, Jackie Aina, and Patrick Starrr
At the Jackie Aina x Too Faced launch in Los Angeles.
Chicest Color-Blocking: Victoria Beckham
At the Dior Homme menswear spring/summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris.
Best Sweatshirt Dress : Tami Roman
At the Teyana Taylor album release party at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.
Sparkliest Gown: Bella Hadid
With Isabella Ferrari at the Bulgari dinner and party at Stadio dei Marmi in Rome, Italy.
Best Sweetheart Neckline: Kimberley Garner
At the Madison Rooftop summer party in London.
Best Total Outfit Coordination: Louisa Krause and Jessica Chastain
At the special New York screening of Woman Walks Ahead after-party hosted by A24 in New York City.
Coolest Skirt: Rosario Dawson
At the CFDA + Lexus Fashion Initiative party in New York City.
Sweetest Little White Tee: Hailee Steinfeld
At the Isle of MTV press conference in Malta.
Liveliest Leather: Nia Jervier
At the Wolk Morais Collection 7 fashion show in Los Angeles.
Breeziest Summer Whites: Becca Tobin
At the Elephante launch party in Los Angeles.