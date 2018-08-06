The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love fashion parties! This week, Ugandan model Aamito Lagum wore an effortless combination of slip dress, denim jacket, and white sneakers. Anne Hathaway and Rihanna posed for photos at the Ocean’s 8 premiere after-party, while Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox had a mini reunion at a dinner hosted by Chanel. And Alicia Silverstone chose a red silk gown for a party celebrating her new TV show, American Woman. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Boldest Orange: Kendall Jenner
At the “CHAOS x LOVE” magazine party in New York.
Sleekest Gowns: Anne Hathaway and Rihanna
At the Ocean’s 8 world premiere after-party in New York City.
Best Friends Coordinating: Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox
At the Chanel dinner celebrating the “Our Majestic Oceans” benefit for NRDC in Malibu, California.
Best Use of a Statement Belt: Winnie Harlow
At the “Dior Backstage Collection” dinner in New York.
Most Summer-y Dress: Busy Phillips
At the Alice and Olivia x Ecco Domani designer label launch in New York.
Best Red Silk: Alicia Silverstone
At the American Woman premiere party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.
Jauntiest Jumpsuit: Sherica Small
At the “Cocktails for Africa” celebration at The Garden at Ladurée, Manhattan.
Best Princess Leia–Inspired Headpiece: Molly Ringwald
At “The Hatter’s Mad Tea Party” Moth Ball at Capitale in New York.
Coolest Mini: Justine Skye // Best Ombré White Boots: Jordyn Woods
At Barneys New York’s launch party for “thedropLA@barneys” in New York.
Freshest Florals: Kate Bosworth and Laura Vassar
At the CFDA Fashion Awards after-party at Samsung 837 in New York.
Chicest Mismatched Boots: TK Wonder
At the Galvan launch party of Soho Studio in New York.
Best All-White Outfit: Taylor Hill
At the Taylor Hill x Joe’s Jeans brunch at Broken Shaker in New York.
Trendiest Asymmetrical Jacket: Sami Miro
At Loewe’s launch party for the David Wojnarowicz T-shirts to benefit visual aids at Printed Matter in New York.
Most Effortless Casual Elegance: Aamito Lagum
At the “Porter Incredible Oceans Gala” in New York.
Best Gothic-Grunge: Nikita Andrianova
At the Moët Summer House launch party in London.