The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

I love fashion parties! This week, Ugandan model Aamito Lagum wore an effortless combination of slip dress, denim jacket, and white sneakers. Anne Hathaway and Rihanna posed for photos at the Ocean’s 8 premiere after-party, while Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox had a mini reunion at a dinner hosted by Chanel. And Alicia Silverstone chose a red silk gown for a party celebrating her new TV show, American Woman. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Boldest Orange: Kendall Jenner

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

At the “CHAOS x LOVE” magazine party in New York.

Sleekest Gowns: Anne Hathaway and Rihanna

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

At the Ocean’s 8 world premiere after-party in New York City.

Best Friends Coordinating: Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox

Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

At the Chanel dinner celebrating the “Our Majestic Oceans” benefit for NRDC in Malibu, California.

Best Use of a Statement Belt: Winnie Harlow

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the “Dior Backstage Collection” dinner in New York.

Most Summer-y Dress: Busy Phillips

Photo: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Alice and Olivia x Ecco Domani designer label launch in New York.

Best Red Silk: Alicia Silverstone

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Paramount Netwo

At the American Woman premiere party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Jauntiest Jumpsuit: Sherica Small

Photo: Tiffany Bri/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the “Cocktails for Africa” celebration at The Garden at Ladurée, Manhattan.

Best Princess Leia–Inspired Headpiece: Molly Ringwald

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for The Moth

At “The Hatter’s Mad Tea Party” Moth Ball at Capitale in New York.

Coolest Mini: Justine Skye // Best Ombré White Boots: Jordyn Woods

Photo: Sansho Scott.com/BFA

At Barneys New York’s launch party for “thedropLA@barneys” in New York.

Freshest Florals: Kate Bosworth and Laura Vassar

Photo: Jillian Sollazzo/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the CFDA Fashion Awards after-party at Samsung 837 in New York.

Chicest Mismatched Boots: TK Wonder

Photo: Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Galvan launch party of Soho Studio in New York.

Best All-White Outfit: Taylor Hill

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Taylor Hill x Joe’s Jeans brunch at Broken Shaker in New York.

Trendiest Asymmetrical Jacket: Sami Miro

Photo: Tiffany Sage.com/BFA

At Loewe’s launch party for the David Wojnarowicz T-shirts to benefit visual aids at Printed Matter in New York.

Most Effortless Casual Elegance: Aamito Lagum

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the “Porter Incredible Oceans Gala” in New York.

Best Gothic-Grunge: Nikita Andrianova

Photo: Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock

At the Moët Summer House launch party in London.