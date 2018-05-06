Kim Kardashian West Matched Her Eyeballs to Her Eye Makeup

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Last night Kim Kardashian West mingled with fashion’s finest to accept the Influencer prize at the CFDA Awards. Her outfit: a cream Rick Owens crop top and matching skirt. Her makeup? Well, that’s where she focused on splashes of color.

Kardashian West’s makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, was on-hand to construct her beauty look for the night. “I wanted to keep her look classic but amp up the eye,” he told the Cut. “I thought a glossy lid would be a perfect way to achieve this without veering away from Kim’s classic glam.”

The result is what Dedivanovic calls “glowy goddess glam.” After washing Kardashian West’s face with Rodial’s Dragon’s Blood Cleansing Water and moisturizing her skin with the brand’s Vit C Energizing Mask, Dedivanovic focused on her eyes. He buffed “Loyalty,” a deep matte brown from his eye-shadow palette with KKW Beauty, along her lashline, and then mixed it with a light gold shade called “Armenian” all over her lids. He then topped the eye shadows with lip gloss (yes, lip gloss) to extend the super glossy effect.

Of course, neither Dedivanovic nor Kardashian West are afraid of a bit of drama, so the two capped the look with green contacts. If you recall, the pair pulled a similar trick at the Met Gala last month, where Kardashian West wore honey-brown contacts to accentuate her eyes.

In all, the process took two-and-a-half hours, and the glam crew listened to Kanye West’s new album, Ye, throughout. Not bad at all for an otherwise sleepy Monday night in Brooklyn.