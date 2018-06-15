The Recent Graduate With a Modest-Fashion Blog

Photo: Lucas Michael

Rayya Ansari’s Instagram bio puts it pretty simply: She’s “a stylish Black Muslim Woman from NYC.” Ansari started her blog, Lovely Surprise, a few months ago, right before she graduated with a BA in psychology from the City College of New York. On her site, she takes current trends — like monochromatic dressing and white leather boots — and puts her own spin on them. She spoke with the Cut about cold cuts, her cat, and which very sexy designer she’d want to wear (if we made a modest collection).

Photo: Lucas Michael

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

Essence.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?

Cats. I have a cat; he always follows me around.

Sneakers or slippers?

Sneakers.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you?

I’m terrified of heights, but I like to fly on a plane.

What was the last website you looked at?

YouTube.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

LaQuan Smith — a modest version of his clothes.

What time is your alarm set for in the morning?

Somedays six, somedays eleven.

What do you eat for breakfast?

It’s horrible, but I don’t eat breakfast.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Mangos, pizza, and cold-cut sandwiches. I love sandwiches.

What piece of clothing or accessory makes you feel most like yourself?

Pants. I love them so much.

If you were a color, what would it be?

I don’t have a favorite color. I really don’t. I guess black.

If you could be trapped in an elevator with one person, who would it be?

My mom, because she knows how to control my anxiety.

If you could tell Donald Trump one thing and make sure he would listen, what would it be?

Just step down and get out of office. Do us all a favor.

Photo: Lucas Michael

Rayya Ansari wears Tory Burch Sophia Dress, $498 from Tory Burch, and Aurélie Bidermann earrings.