The One Dress You’ll Want on Hot Summer Days

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

The last thing anyone wants on a humid summer day is fussy, complicated fashion. Even the queen of bohemian prep, Tory Burch, believes in simplicity as a staple of hot-weather dressing. Her new, tightly edited collection of pre-fall offerings includes a cotton silk organdy dress that’s made for days when the air feels like soup. A sweet white frock dotted with embroidered daisies, it’s light but not shapeless, filmy but — as this photo of Tory herself demonstrates — not too sheer. Just make sure you have an umbrella for protection during those summer storms.