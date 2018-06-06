Trump Seems to Think That Canada Once Burned Down the White House

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Diplomacy is an art that President Donald Trump is still learning. Yes, he told the French president’s older wife that she’s “in such good shape.” Yes, he refers to an authoritarian leader with nuclear capabilities as “little rocket man.” Yes, he reportedly told the Canadian prime minister that Canada once burnt down the White House. Where was I going with this?

According to CNN, the arson comment happened on a late-May call with Justin Trudeau (the male feminist extraordinaire whom Trump once called “good-looking”) to discuss steel and aluminium tariffs on Canadian imports:

According to the sources, Trudeau pressed Trump on how he could justify the tariffs as a “national security” issue. In response, Trump quipped to Trudeau, “Didn’t you guys burn down the White House?” referring to the War of 1812.

It was actually the British, but if this story’s true, I’m just impressed that he knew about the War of 1812.