There Are a Bunch of Tweezerman Products on Sale at Ulta Right Now

Hairless Week is already behind us, but so many of our hair-removal experts name-dropped Tweezerman products that we were immediately on the scene when we saw that Ulta was having a dedicated sale on all things Tweezerman. Below, we’ve bookmarked a couple of their greatest beauty hits that are included, from their best-selling slant tweezers to their eyelash curlers — some that we’ve written about before, and others that we just happen to really, really like.

$21, Ulta Tweezerman Slant Tweezer $21 (was $23, now 9% off) Tweezerman’s Über-popular, laser-cut slant tweezers have showed up again and again on this site, from professional brow shapers (Proper Puss owner Rachael Brown is a fan, and the Tweezist herself recommended them for plucking) to beauty editors. The Cut’s Ashley Weatherford considers them an essential for shaping your brows. $21 at Ulta Buy

$14, Ulta Tweezerman Mini Slant Tweezer in a Tube $14 (was $15, now 7% off) You could always scoop one up in miniature form, too, if you want to slide it into a clutch or mini-bag for touch-ups. $14 at Ulta Buy

$17, Ulta Tweezerman Brow Shaping Scissors and Brush $17 (was $19, now 11% off) And if you want to get meticulous with your brows, we like this little spoolie and scissors set for shaping them up. The scissors are ergonomic and slanted for better precision when you’re trimming the ends. $17 at Ulta Buy

$11, Ulta Tweezerman Folding I-LashComb $11 (was $12, now 8% off) This eyelash comb with gold-plated metal teeth works wonders at peeling apart clumpy lashes post-mascara, too. It’s not super discounted here, but if you were already thinking about pulling the trigger on one, every teeny bit counts. $11 at Ulta Buy

$14, Ulta Tweezerman Rose Gold Classic Lash Curler $14 (was $15, now 7% off) The Cut’s Kathleen Hou ranked this as one of the eight best eyelash curlers of all time, and this classic style (a Tweezerman best seller) comes in a trendy rose-gold finish. $14 at Ulta Buy

$18, Ulta Tweezerman Smooth Finish Facial Hair Remover $18 (was $20, now 10% off) And if you’re dealing with lots of peach fuzz en masse, so less concerned with precision, Lara Kaiser, an aesthetician at Brooklyn’s Shen Beauty, pointed us to this coiled-spring doohickey that is sort of like at-home threading for larger patches of hair. $18 at Ulta Buy

$22, Ulta Tweezerman Point Tweezers $22 (was $24, now 8% off) Though Tweezerman’s slant tweezers work well for everyday maintenance, if you’re rooting for fine baby hairs or ingrown hairs, you’d be better off using something ultraprecise with a defined point. It’s why Kaiser also recommended Tweezerman for the job, here. $22 at Ulta Buy

$18, Ulta Tweezer Sole Smoother Anti-Bacterial Callus Stone $18 (was $20, now 10% off) Foot model Kimbra Hickey tipped us off to Tweezerman’s foot callus stone, which she says she uses daily with a sugar scrub to exfoliate her feet: “The ceramic stone is smooth, covered, and easy to travel with.” And for those with extra-gnarly calluses, this Tweezerman rasp that writer Kase Wickman uses to shave off the thick husks of skin around the balls of her feet is also on sale. $18 at Ulta Buy

