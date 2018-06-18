Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of June 18

On Thursday morning, the sun leaves Gemini and enters Cancer. In this new water season, your emotions might deepen or become strange, but you won’t drown in them. Maybe you can find safety for yourself. Maybe you can make safety for other people.

Aries

Consider what you’re protecting: It could be a feeling that lives somewhere quiet inside you, or a person who lives in the world, or something else entirely. Does the person really need your protection? Does the feeling deserve it? You can loosen your grip on something, to give your tired muscles a break. You can pick up the quiet feeling or thought or connection that needs, right now, to be held and kept safe.

Taurus

There are different ways to remove a restriction, to remove a tether that binds you. You can refuse to do some small evil thing, and then watch how your whole body suddenly becomes lighter, more free. You can refuse to accept what you know to be a lie, and then watch how your feelings deepen, how your imagination glows bright, how the space inside you expands in recognition of this small, certain moment of courage.

Gemini

This week, you might wander into a space you didn’t even know existed; you might wander into a way of seeing or a way of knowing that wasn’t available to you before. Just because it isn’t easy to move through an unfamiliar space doesn’t mean you aren’t where you should be. Just because the things you learn aren’t easy to hold doesn’t mean they’re not true. Different seasons bring different kinds of knowledge. Different skies bring courage to match.

Cancer

It’s still possible, despite what you keep hearing, to live your life focused on the depths, not the surfaces. If you feel as though you’re underwater this week, it’s okay. Down here, the water bends sunlight and sound. Down here, your thoughts become resonant and strange in your head. Here, any magic you wish for might become possible. It’s still possible, in spite of it all, to live with a belief that there are things that still matter.

Leo

A person can’t be expected to live on sunshine alone. A person can’t be expected to survive on nothing but their own bright power, but, it’s a tempting dream — to be free, independent, untouchable. If your power grows quieter this week, it might feel unsettling. Remember that you can use this time to listen to the voices of the people around you. You can use this time to remember the different ways strength can look. Your power might be less noisy, but it isn’t weak. It isn’t timid, just of a different color for now.

Virgo

There are certain kinds of vulnerability you’ll just need to get used to, certain kinds of softness you can learn to welcome. There are stories in the world that will tell you your goal must be to become impervious, immortal, unchanging, and unchanged, and this is a week for resisting those stories. Don’t try to become so unafraid that you can’t remember what it’s like to need gentleness. Don’t strive to become so certain that you can’t remember what it’s like to feel doubt.

Libra

The connections happening inside your own thoughts might surprise you, this week. Your ideas might turn silver, they might start to sing. They might not match the ideas you’ve had before, or the ones you’ve been told are correct. You can follow your own thoughts forward, even when doubt hovers above you, even if you aren’t sure if you’re right. It becomes possible to delight in this wild garden of not yet knowing, because even if you get something wrong, the core of you can still be good.

Scorpio

The world might treat you as though you’re flat and simple, as though your dreams are obvious and linear, as though there’s no mystery to you at all. Your job is not to believe this. Your memories have layers you haven’t even begun to look at; your desires have layers you haven’t even started to unpeel. The way to stop the world from driving you completely wild this week is to make space for the person you actually are. You’re smart and strange and tangled, and there’s enough room for you just like this.

Sagittarius

If your body feels tired this week or if your mind feels heavy, it might be painful to keep striving for lightness, or to keep looking to the air, to the sky, for some imagined magic that’s been hidden just out of your reach. But different seasons call for different kinds of movement, and this week, the secrets you need are hidden somewhere else. Accepting gravity’s steady pull doesn’t mean you’ll become immobile. Maybe this is the steadiness you’ve been looking for.

Capricorn

A certain amount of defensiveness can be a good skill — not just in keeping yourself safe, but in keeping yourself true, your compass pointed north. It can keep you from losing your edges, and keep you from forgetting where the world stops and you begin. But defensiveness turns into fear so quickly, and this week, try not to become afraid. There are things in the world worth fearing, but you’re strong enough to meet them. You’re strong enough to stay a little soft, too.

Aquarius

It feels natural sometimes to avoid the things that come easy to you, the things that feel good and simple. There’s this idea that you aren’t living an ethical life unless you’re struggling, this idea that time isn’t well spent unless it leaves you heartbroken, or aching, or just exhausted. And this is a good impulse, most of the time, but there’s value in sweetness. There’s value in cool water on a long hot day, and in accepting what kindness the world offers you.

Pisces

Some of the things you’ve been told are threats to you aren’t, not really. Some of the things you’ve been told are weeds are just plants, growing up green toward the sun. It’s hard to identify kindness just by looking, sometimes. The categories you learned when you were younger have gotten so blurry, the lines so bendy and strange. This week, if you need to, you can reevaluate the way you know the world. Sometimes, your fears betray you by not coming true after all.

Read last week’s horoscope here. Next week’s will be here.