Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of June 4

This week, with the sun and Mercury both in Gemini, there could be fresh air in your thoughts, fresh air in your heart. Maybe you can breeze through barriers like you’re untouchable. Maybe your ideas will fly like there’s nobody on earth fast enough to catch them. And what will you do, with a sky this clear?

Aries

This isn’t a week for solitude; it isn’t a week for trying to build a world only big enough for you. Pay attention to the ways you move other people, and the ways other people move you. This doesn’t have to inhibit your freedom, it isn’t to hold you down in a tangled world. It’s about something sweeter than that — about the layered meanings that can only be created between people, about the kind of stories that deepen and glow when they’re shared.

Taurus

In weeks like these, it can feel like there isn’t enough to hold onto — like there are too many dreams and too little knowledge, too much sparkling light and too little solid ground. This can feel true of the spaces you move through, and it can feel true of the inside of your own mind. This week, you don’t have to try so hard to turn air into metal, or thoughts into solid objects. Let yourself enjoy the sunlight streaming through the kitchen window. If you find just one thing to hold onto, that can be enough.

Gemini

Listening to the way other people talk sometimes, it can be easy to come to the conclusion that nobody really sees you — like they all see your brightness but never your depth; like they all see your charm but never your real, layered feelings. Never your wisdom. This week, it’s okay to demand to be known better than this. Maybe you have a sparkling surface, but that isn’t all you are. You already know that you’re solid and wise, but this might be a week to remind the people who have forgotten.

Cancer

It isn’t that this week has to be all about the details, and it isn’t that your movements need to become crisp and meticulous, but you might find yourself able to look at the world with a different, sharper kind of attention. Think about the small things that have been bothering you, about the loose ends that have been refusing to slide into place. If there’s knowledge you’ve been avoiding, or truth you’ve been trying not to see, the time might be right to turn and face it.

Leo

You don’t have to be internally consistent all the time. You don’t have to live in ways that would make sense to an observer, or even in a way that would make sense to your own exacting sense of how the world should be. This is a week for giving yourself the space not to make sense. A thunderstorm can break a hot afternoon open, and a moment of wildness can interrupt your own careful control, but this isn’t always a moment of rupture or change. Sometimes even this is just a way to restore the balance.

Virgo

What you have now is a sharp, clear vision of life as you actually live it, of the world as it spins and expands. You know what your city is made of, all the colors and voices and the small green plants growing up through the sidewalk. And it’s good to know exactly what is true and real. Just don’t forget there are other ways of knowing, too. Don’t turn away when the windows open, when the stars shine clear and bright, when you’re given the chance to imagine lives that don’t yet exist, but could.

Libra

The amazing thing about this week is that water keeps moving through the rivers, and your blood keeps moving through you, and you don’t have to wait for anything. You don’t have to wait for the stars to align, and you don’t have to wait for the time to be right, and you don’t have to wait for your body to evolve into some imagined other form, wiser or stronger or more free. You’re alive right now and there’s nothing but movement, there’s nothing but change.

Scorpio

This is a week for moving toward what seems insignificant, if that is where you’re called. This is a week for focusing on ideas that seem too small to hold up a world. Remember, you don’t always have to go deep. You can move in directions other than toward the heart of the matter. The sky and the ocean are deep, but you still live in a solid form, on solid ground. The world is large, but your own life is allowed, once in a while, to be small.

Sagittarius

There are so many languages you already know how to speak, and so many ways you know how to move. It feels like second nature sometimes, this ability to shift registers and change key, but this week, try to remember how hard you worked to get here. Try to remember all the places you’ve already learned to survive, and all the ways you’ve already managed to stay brave in a changing landscape. You already have the tools you need to move forward. The task is just to remember your powers, and then use them.

Capricorn

This week, the flow of your days might bounce and bend. Sometimes the future seems near, and sometimes far. Some days, you can find yourself living in memories, and other days you just forget how much you’ve lived already. Time never moves as evenly as we tell ourselves it does, and you don’t have to imagine your life in one straight line. Time isn’t like water, or like air, or even like light.

Aquarius

It’s hard sometimes to know what you’re really looking for: Is it a future that can be touched and held, or one vast and unknowable? It’s okay not to be sure, and it’s okay to change your mind, or to be tired. Maybe you need to mourn the lives you never had, before you can remember how to live in this one. Maybe you just need to give yourself a little more credit. You’ve already done so much. Where there once was nothing at all, now something good and green is growing.

Pisces

There are days, and weeks, and even whole months when the evening air feels sweet enough to forget all your ambition, to set aside all your desire for anything more than a good, peaceful moment. This week, though, you might feel your ambition growing again. Don’t ignore it. Don’t try to convince yourself you need less than you do. Let your desires speak. Let them hum and sing in your dreams. This is a week to acknowledge your fullest self. It’s a week for honoring your ambition by listening, by doing the work you’re called to do.

