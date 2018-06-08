What It’s Like: My 30-Year Struggle With Antidepressants

By

Lauren Slater, journalist and author of Blue Dreams: The Science and the Story of the Drugs That Changed Our Minds, has had a complicated relationship with antidepressants for most of her adult life.

While psychotropic drugs such as Prozac, Effexor, and Zyprexa have greatly soothed her mental health, they have also exacted a terrible toll on her libido and her body.

Long-term use of antidepressants has risen rapidly in the United States in the past ten years. In 2014, over 15 million Americans reported using prescription antidepressants for five years or more, according to a New York Times analysis of National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data.

Here, Slater tells the Cut about her long journey with her prescription drugs, and how they have significantly impacted her relationships, work, and life.

Watch Now

  1. Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Lobster Lady?
  2. 6 Moms on Motherhood Through the Years
  3. The Grimes Guide to Space Travel
  4. How We Made Our Own CGI Influencer in 48 Hours
  5. Milena and the Technicolor Dog Coat
  6. What Would You Wear to Meet God?
  7. How Women Filmmakers Get It Done
  8. What Does It Take To Be a Duchess? Inside a Royal Etiquette Class
  9. The 7 Most Outspoken Women About Equal Pay in Hollywood
  10. How to Apply Mascara: 14 Ways in Two Minutes
  11. Men Describe Stills From Janelle Monáe’s ‘Pynk’ Music Video
  12. Macron’s State Visit With Trump Was a Film Noir Romance
  13. Get Ultra-Colorful Smoky Eyes With Tom Ford’s Extrême Collection
  14. What Exactly Is Going On With Donald and Melania Trump’s Body Language?
  15. As One: Making the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Yearbook
  16. ‘How I Get It Done’ Panelists Share Their Secrets to Success
  17. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Engagement Chicken
  18. This 9-Year-Old Hair Model Has a Message for Other Girls
  19. A Face Without Eyebrows Is a World of Possibility
  20. Meet the Greek-Cypriot Model Owning Her Unibrow, Named Veronica
What It’s Like: My 30-Year Struggle With Antidepressants
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.