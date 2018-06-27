What You Can Do to Try and Prevent a Disastrous Trump-Appointed Justice

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Supreme Court justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement could spell disaster for millions.

Back in November, President Trump issued an updated list of his potential nominees for the Supreme Court. The list includes Judge William H. Pryor Jr., who has called Roe v. Wade “the worst abomination of constitutional law in our history”; Judge Britt Grant, who has opposed the DACA and DAPA programs; and Judge Don Willett, who has posted multiple anti-LGBTQ tweets. In short, it’s a long list of individuals who, if successfully appointed to the bench, could make decisions that would continue to disenfranchise and victimize marginalized communities for decades to come.

“The idea of Trump having his choice to fill another vacancy is terrifying for not only abortion rights, but for our ability to live free from discrimination in this country,” Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s executive vice-president Dawn Laguens said in a statement on Wednesday.

Justice Kennedy’s retirement is dangerous, but there are some things you can do to try and make sure the person who replaces him doesn’t decimate our civil rights.

Read up on Trump’s nominees

Figure out exactly what’s at stake. In addition to the list made publicly available by the White House, the website Ditch the List has rounded up Trump’s 25 potential nominees, writing, “The judges on Trump’s list aren’t moderates, and they would not provide an independent check on the powers of the president. Instead, they’d be rubber stamps for Trump and his agenda.”

Contact your senator

Supreme Court justices require Senate confirmation, so call your senator and tell them not to approve anyone from Trump’s list. And if you’re tired of calling the Capitol switchboard to no avail, you can try calling your senators’ offices directly, using the numbers listed here. As a Capitol Hill staffer told Revelist last year, “The way that we know that we have to respond to a particular issue is if someone in our district office says, ‘Hey, all of us are on the phone with constituents.’ That’s how you know that it’s a problem: because it’s impeding them doing the work they have to do that day.”

some fun things you can do right now instead of barfing to death:

1) read up on trump's awful supreme court picks at https://t.co/GL2lNpoBiE

2) call your senator and urge them to reject anyone nominated from that list (202) 224-3121 — Meagan Hatcher-Mays (@importantmeagan) June 27, 2018

Find a way to help liberal Senate candidates

And because the Senate confirms Supreme Court nominees, the most effective way to prevent disastrous judges from being appointed is to support and vote for senators who won’t confirm them.

The website Road to 2018 has identified 12 especially vulnerable Senate Democrats up for reelection in 2018, including Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, and Claire McCaskill of Missouri.

Celeste Pewter, a former political staffer, suggested on Twitter that those concerned about the future of the Supreme Court find a way to support one or all of these candidates in their reelection efforts.

If you live in those states, show up and volunteer. Phone bank. Canvass. Stuff canvass packets. A good ground game is the key to winning.



If you don't live in those states, donate and get others to donate. See if you can digitally phone bank. — Celeste P. (@Celeste_pewter) June 27, 2018