Where to Get Free Donuts on National Donut Day 2018: A Poem

Photo: Gerard Julien/AFP/Getty Images

Like the warm June sun hiding its light behind a cloud

Your brave face keeps your pain a secret from the crowd

Commute to work, come home; your light is dim, your mood is gray

You open up your laptop and what is it that you say?

Where to get free donuts on national donut day 2018

“What day is National Donut Day 2018?”

This could be another thing you ask into your screen

I’ve got good news, my friend, if it’s this question that you ask

You’ve reached the end of your web search, conquering your task

National Donut Day 2018 is June 1, 2018

But back to our first Q — here’s your donut information

Dunkin’s off’ring free ‘nut with purchase of libation

(That is “Dunkin’ Donuts,” there; I just want to be clear)

(And by “‘nut” I meant donut; you just ask the nice cashier)

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free donut with purchase of drink

Oh no, there is no Dunkin’ nor is there a Krispy Kreme?

Where the hell do you live, huh? Inside of a moonbeam?

Well fine, I’ve got an answer — I bet you think you’re so smart

Well what about this, huh — does your town have a Walmart?

Walmart is giving away free donuts in the bakery section

Those are the main ones; your local spot may have a deal

Check it out and if they don’t, well, that is not ideal

But try to smile anyway, be present and be glad

Because even though you might feel lonely sometimes, and even though you might feel down or defeated, there are people out there who love you and it’s important to know that and believe it and stay aware of the good things in your life