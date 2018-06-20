White House Misspells ‘Separation’ in Executive Order Ending … Family Separation

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Wednesday, after weeks of backlash, President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending his brutal policy of separating immigrant families seeking asylum. The order was then published online by the White House, only its first incarnation had a glaring typo at the very top — the order misspelled the word “separation.”

As social-media users immediately noticed, the first version of the order used the not-real word of “seperation” instead of “separation”:

However, once the mistake was apparently noticed, the order was deleted from the whitehouse.gov website and then reposted with the proper spelling of the word.

They just ... deleted it. And put it in a new place, with the error removed: https://t.co/Lkh8kaumR7 pic.twitter.com/vUfuCOaTYD — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) June 20, 2018

Hey, spelling is hard.