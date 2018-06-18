Photo: Getty Images

While scrolling through World Cup coverage over the past few days, something came to my attention. I’d like to now bring it to yours. Germany’s 2014 FIFA World Cup–winning coach Joachim Löw looks a lot like Academy Award–nominated documentary filmmaker Ken Burns.

You need not take my word for it, however. I’ll prove it to you.

This is Ken Burns:

This is Ken Burns:

And this is Joachim Löw:

And this is Joachim Löw:

See?

Though I’d love to hold the distinction, I’m not the first to notice that Joachim Löw looks like Ken Burns. A Twitter search of “Joachim Löw Ken Burns” results in not nine but ten (!) relevant tweets from eagle-eyed Twitter users. The first came in 2008 from Twitter user @KanuDawg:

Realization: Germany coach Joachim Löw = documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. — KanuDawg (@KanuDawg) June 8, 2008

Incredibly astute, as he does equal him. Here is a selection of other correct tweets, all from the 2014 World Cup:

"Joachim Loew could pass for a Bond villain" says the abc commentator. Maybe a villain based on Ken Burns? #WorldCupFinal — Mary Savig (@MarySavvy) July 13, 2014

Germany head coach Joachim Löw and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns: separated at birth? pic.twitter.com/ojZYbFPGOj — Greg Morabito (@GregMorabito) July 13, 2014

Ken Burns and Joachim Loew are doppelgängers. — hassan (@smartblackboy) October 16, 2014

84:45, and Joachim Löw is one sepia photograph from being Ken Burns. — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) July 13, 2014

One more time, I’ll present you with two images. I can only rely on your trust in me to allow you to accept that these are images of two distinct men:

Joachim Löw:

Joachim Löw:

Ken Burns:

Ken Burns:

Still think you can tell them apart? Okay. Your hubris will be your downfall ultimately, if not today, but we can continue. If you’re so smart, why not test your skill on our quiz?