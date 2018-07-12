12 Pretty Patterned Skirts to Wear This Summer

Nothing quite captures summer dressing quite like the feeling of wind rustling a midi skirt. Just think Gwyneth Paltrow in The Talented Mr. Ripley, or any character in Mamma Mia! You may not have a Grecian island hotel or an Italian villa at your disposal, but you sure can dress like you do. Below are 12 of our favorite patterned skirts, perfect for the last nine Saturdays left in summer.

If You Have Tons of Summer Parties

Trumpet skirt in lemon jacquard
$98, J Crew

A trumpet skirt is a dramatic, look-at-me silhouette. If you’re a host, or just a guest who wants to be noticed, it’s perfect.
Available in sizes 00-16

$98 at J Crew
If You Can’t Stop Watching Clueless

UNIQUE21 hero plus high waist double-breasted miniskirt
$48, Asos

A plaid skirt suit is reminiscent of a certain fashion-favorite ‘90s movie that never goes out of style.
Available in sizes 14-24

$48 at Asos
Best Work Skirt

Halogen pleat detail midi skirt
$46, Nordstrom

Everything about this skirt — the length, color, and sophisticated pattern — is office-friendly.
Available in sizes 0-18W

$46 at Nordstrom
The ‘50s Throwback

Calf-length flounced skirt
$35, H&M

This skirt would also make a great beach cover-up alternative.
Available in sizes 0-14

$35 at H&M
The Best Details

Corset waist flounce skirt
$90, Eloquii

With a barely noticeable corset and delicate flower print, who can resist this feminine skirt?
Available in sizes 14-28

$90 at Eloquii
The Rainbow-Brite Option

Staud Panda striped stretch-cotton poplin miniskirt
$165, Net-a-Porter

Staud has become an Instagram-famous favorite for their bright, cotton pieces.
Available in sizes 0-12

$165 at Net-a-Porter
If You’re a Summer Goth

Ganni floral-print crepe de chine wrap skirt
$225, Net-a-Porter

Summer goths like to feel pretty too, okay? A dark floral is a year-round classic.
Available in sizes 2-12

$225 at Net-a-Porter
The Artsy Pick

Neoprene Pencil Skirt
$70, Eloquii

The geometric print looks a bit like a Mondrian painting. Pair with an afternoon at the MoMA.
Available in sizes 14-28

$70 at Eloquii
The Designer Option

Diane von Furstenberg
$248, Saks Fifth Avenue

Diane von Furstenberg’s bright skirt is endlessly versatile. Date night, anyone?
Available in sizes 0-14

$248 at Saks Fifth Avenue
The Waist-Defining One

Lost Ink plus midi pencil skirt with paperbag waist in oversized bloom
$48, ASOS

The belted waist adds interest to this floral pencil skirt.
Available in sizes 14-22

$48 at ASOS
The ‘70s-Inspired Skirt

Opposing stripes wrap skirt
$95, Eloquii

The muted color palette will stand out from the sea of red, white, and blue stripes.
Available in sizes 14-28

$95 at Eloquii
The Best Floral

J.Crew x Abigail Borg silk slip skirt
$128, J Crew

Abigail Borg, who collaborated with J Crew on this skirt, is known for her detailed floral prints. In silk, the skirt feels like a work of art.
Available in sizes 00-16

$128 at J Crew
