12 Pretty Patterned Skirts to Wear This Summer

Nothing quite captures summer dressing quite like the feeling of wind rustling a midi skirt. Just think Gwyneth Paltrow in The Talented Mr. Ripley, or any character in Mamma Mia! You may not have a Grecian island hotel or an Italian villa at your disposal, but you sure can dress like you do. Below are 12 of our favorite patterned skirts, perfect for the last nine Saturdays left in summer.

If You Have Tons of Summer Parties

$98, J Crew Trumpet skirt in lemon jacquard A trumpet skirt is a dramatic, look-at-me silhouette. If you’re a host, or just a guest who wants to be noticed, it’s perfect.

Available in sizes 00-16 $98 at J Crew Buy

If You Can’t Stop Watching Clueless

$48, Asos UNIQUE21 hero plus high waist double-breasted miniskirt A plaid skirt suit is reminiscent of a certain fashion-favorite ‘90s movie that never goes out of style.

Available in sizes 14-24 $48 at Asos Buy

Best Work Skirt

$46, Nordstrom Halogen pleat detail midi skirt Everything about this skirt — the length, color, and sophisticated pattern — is office-friendly.

Available in sizes 0-18W $46 at Nordstrom Buy

The ‘50s Throwback

$35, H&M Calf-length flounced skirt This skirt would also make a great beach cover-up alternative.

Available in sizes 0-14 $35 at H&M Buy

The Best Details

$90, Eloquii Corset waist flounce skirt With a barely noticeable corset and delicate flower print, who can resist this feminine skirt?

Available in sizes 14-28 $90 at Eloquii Buy

The Rainbow-Brite Option

$165, Net-a-Porter Staud Panda striped stretch-cotton poplin miniskirt Staud has become an Instagram-famous favorite for their bright, cotton pieces.

Available in sizes 0-12 $165 at Net-a-Porter Buy

If You’re a Summer Goth

$225, Net-a-Porter Ganni floral-print crepe de chine wrap skirt Summer goths like to feel pretty too, okay? A dark floral is a year-round classic.

Available in sizes 2-12 $225 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Artsy Pick

$70, Eloquii Neoprene Pencil Skirt The geometric print looks a bit like a Mondrian painting. Pair with an afternoon at the MoMA.

Available in sizes 14-28 $70 at Eloquii Buy

The Designer Option

$248, Saks Fifth Avenue Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg’s bright skirt is endlessly versatile. Date night, anyone?

Available in sizes 0-14 $248 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

The Waist-Defining One

$48, ASOS Lost Ink plus midi pencil skirt with paperbag waist in oversized bloom The belted waist adds interest to this floral pencil skirt.

Available in sizes 14-22 $48 at ASOS Buy

The ‘70s-Inspired Skirt

$95, Eloquii Opposing stripes wrap skirt The muted color palette will stand out from the sea of red, white, and blue stripes.

Available in sizes 14-28 $95 at Eloquii Buy

The Best Floral

$128, J Crew J.Crew x Abigail Borg silk slip skirt Abigail Borg, who collaborated with J Crew on this skirt, is known for her detailed floral prints. In silk, the skirt feels like a work of art.

Available in sizes 00-16 $128 at J Crew Buy

