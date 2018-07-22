T o p F i v e

In late June, Mai Vu, a former instructor at the Art Institute of New York City, opened the Bishop Collective, a women’s-apparel and homewares shop that focuses on emerging brands (143 Ludlow St.).

“This dress-slash-tunic ($320), which is silk crêpe de chine, is made by the designer H Fredriksson. The print was inspired by her friend’s art studio.”

“I love this vase ($36) by Pigeon Toe, an Oregon-based ceramics studio, because I’m not a person who always has flowers, and it works just as well as an object.”

“Juliana Hung, who made this vegetable-tanned necklace ($170), used to be an industrial designer. It’s a very artful statement — minimalist but bold.”

“We made our own signature candle ($36) for the store. It’s 100 percent soy wax and smells of leather and cardamom, which means it appeals to men as well.”

“I call this ($150) our fancy Ikea bag, because it’s approximately the size of an Ikea bag but is made of strong ripstop nylon with beautiful leather straps.”