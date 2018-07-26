A Chelsea Penthouse Where Color Takes Center Stage

Pembrooke & Ives has been delivering elegant, dynamic interiors for residential and commercial clients alike since Alexia Sheinman’s father, Andrew, started the design firm in 1987. Today, the 55-person office continues to grow and keep pace with the dreams of its clients — like the recently completed penthouse décor for the family who loves entertaining and lavish color, evidenced by their collection of Indian art. “This was a departure from the more toned-down color story we often create for our clients who want a neutral palette as a background for their art,” Francis Nicdao says. The exact opposite took place, as the interiors are every bit as exuberant as the art. Above, the entrance foyer is grounded by a hand-knotted wool-and-silk rug by ABC Carpet & Home and fire-engine-red custom console. The colorful Bocci lights on the left wall are from ddc.

The formal dining area off the living room features a hand-knotted area rug by Stark Carpet. The custom resin table is by Atta Inc., the dining chairs are by Cliff Young, and the chandeliers are from Hudson Furniture. The drapery is by Erik Bruce with fabric from Donghia. Photo: Costas Picadas
A detail of the surface of the dining-table top shows the painterly quality of the colorful design. Photo: Costas Picadas
The living-room furniture seems to float on the hand-knotted wool-and-silk rug by Stark Carpet. The sectional sofa and coffee table were custom designed. The chairs are from Artistic Frame. The floor lamp is from Avenue Road. The art above the sofa is by Hugo McCloud, while the art above the fireplace is by Mariko Mori from Sean Kelly Gallery. Photo: Costas Picadas
“Since it is a new building, there was not much structural work involved in this project,” Sheinman says. The kitchen was left as delivered, and the breakfast area beyond features a table by Sentient Furniture with dining chairs by Jamie Stern and a wool tufted rug by Niba Designs. Photo: Costas Picadas
The hallway is brought to life by a Missoni carpet from Stark Carpet. Photo: Costas Picadas
“We redesigned the staircase to the roof, seen here, to make it a modern open feature,” Sheinman says. The handrail, fabricated by Chris Tekverk, is covered in orange leather from Holly Hunt, and the runner is from Sacco Carpet. Photo: Costas Picadas
The upper-stair landing is defined by the custom design of a snow-white Corian desk with a Fornasetti chair. Photo: Costas Picadas
The outdoor space has been treated like an alfresco living area with furniture from Minotti. “This was a dream client; they didn’t want to rush the project,” Nicdao says. Sheinman adds, “We worked with them to search for a new home with enough room. It had to fit their growing family, their friends, and the extended family that often comes to stay, as well as plenty of outdoor space with fantastic New York views.” Photo: Costas Picadas

