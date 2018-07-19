A Former Brewery in Gramercy Park Gets a Makeover

Above, a look into the living room with bookshelves made from auto-part storage units found on 1stdibs that had languished there, as “no one really knew what to do with them,” Povero says. The sofa is from Molteni & C, and the area rug is from Holland & Sherry.

Jeffery Povero, principal and founder of Povero & Company, takes things in stride. To hear him describe the transformation of the already combined three-unit loft in a converted brewery in the Gramercy Park area, it was no big deal — except that it certainly was, when you see the pictures of where he and his team began, along with the work of Highline Construction Group. The given space featured envy-inducing original wood beams and columns, but the layout begged for a better flow, and the open kitchen was dated, as were the bathrooms. There was a lot of work to be done, nine months worth exactly, and the outcome is a spectacular brew of industrial-strength design featuring a palette of rich color and materials. “The clients have two young children, so we were really pushing to make sure it looked like a grown-up, sophisticated apartment. But all the fabrics are contract grade, so they’re not worrying about ‘What if the kids throw up on the sofa?’ We wanted to make everything as durable as possible, while not looking like a romper room,” Povero says.

A view from the living room into the study/open kitchen. The fireplace surrounds were changed throughout the loft. Here the “Grey” and “Smokey Grey” Onyx is from ABC Stone. The hexagon tables are from Modloft, and the pair of Halabala chairs are from 1stdibs with fabric from Zimmer + Rohde. The flat-screen is from Samsung, and the directional ceiling pendants are from France and Son. Photo: Noe DeWitt
Povero did all the décor as well as the structural changes and felt that mixing in a few good pieces was important, like the Kurt Ostervig dining chairs, which were found through Morentz on 1stdibs. He covered the seats in fabric from Luciano Marcato. The dining table is from Poliform, and the chandelier is from Rich Brilliant Willing. A Robert Rauschenberg lithograph hangs above the sideboard from 1stdibs. Photo: Noe DeWitt
The master suite includes this hallway of closets with a rail ladder to access storage above with a bench from Blu Dot. Photo: Noe DeWitt
The luxurious master bath includes wall sconces from Urban Electric Company and Bianco Dolomiti wall tile from Stone Source. The medicine cabinets are from Pottery Barn, and the custom Wallace Creek marble vanity top is from HG Stones. Photo: Noe DeWitt
Here, a corner of the master bedroom, with a swivel chair from Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams covered in Romo fabric. The fireplace stone surround is a custom Palissandro Bronze from ABC Stone and incorporates the different hues of the room, including the Hague Blue paint color from Farrow & Ball, and the area rug is from Inigo Elizalde. Photo: Noe DeWitt

