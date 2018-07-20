After 18 Years, the Iconic Dior Saddle Bag Is Back

Photo: Courtesy of Dior

Everything old is new again, and that includes Dior’s nostalgic saddle bag, which was reintroduced during the house’s fall 2018 show and is now sold in Dior boutiques worldwide. The bag originally debuted under John Galliano’s reign in Dior’s Spring 2000 show. It became perhaps the statement bag of the early aughts, worn by everyone from Beyoncé to Paris Hilton to Sarah Jessica Parker.

Says Maria Grazia Chiuri, the current artistic director at Dior, “I consider this icon of the house’s recent history the perfect accessory to deal with this battle that is daily life.” Her iteration comes with new fabrics like calfskin, new colorways, and new embellishments like beads and patchwork florals. The familiar C and D gold clasps are still there, but the bags are now slightly bigger, making them more practical. Scroll down to see our favorites.

