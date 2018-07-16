All the Best Clothes to Buy on Amazon Prime Day

All the Best Fashion Deals on Amazon Prime Day

Photo: Nabile Quenum. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Not only is Amazon Prime Day good for deals on beauty and home décor, but it’s surprisingly good if you’re shopping for clothes, too. The trick is to go private. The retailer has eight in-house private labels that focus on everyday basics like T-shirts and work dresses, and that’s where you’ll find the best bargains. Then again, if do you want labels, there are also sales on high-end fashion brands like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, and Stuart Weitzman.

Keep in mind that all of these sales are for Prime members, so if you haven’t signed up yet, you’ll need to now. And don’t forget to check back, since we’ll be updating this page with the best clothes to buy in deep discount.

Adidas Cloudfoam Sneaker
Adidas Cloudfoam Sneaker
$31, Amazon
$31 (was $53, now 42% off)

A classic sneaker that’ll never go out of style.

$31 at Amazon
Sam Edelman Sandals
Sam Edelman Sandals
$83, Amazon
$83 (was $120, now 31% off)

A simple patent-leather black heel to wear to every wedding, ever.

$83 at Amazon
Milly Colorblock Dress
Milly Colorblock Dress
$245, Amazon
$245 (was $350, now 30% off)

An off-the-runway dress for under $300? Yes please.

$245 at Amazon
Theory Blazer
Theory Blazer
$277, Amazon
$277 (was $395, now 30% off)

A workwear staple from Meghan Markle’s favorite brand.

$277 at Amazon
Calvin Klein Bralette
Calvin Klein Bralette
$20, Amazon
$20 (was $28, now 29% off)

A comfortable and unlined bralette with Calvin Klein’s iconic thick elastic band.

$20 at Amazon
Lark & Ro Wrap Dress
Lark & Ro Wrap Dress
$32, Amazon
$32 (was $45, now 29% off)

The green color here is so fun and summery. And it comes in inclusive sizing too!

$32 at Amazon
Core 10 Yoga Leggings
Core 10 Yoga Leggings
$39, Amazon
$39 (was $65, now 40% off)

If you’re in need of some fresh leggings for workouts.

$39 at Amazon
Lark & Ro Flare Dress
Lark & Ro Flare Dress
$28, Amazon
$28 (was $39, now 28% off)

A-line dresses like this one have an incredibly flattering fit, and the flouncy skirt adds a playful element.

$28 at Amazon
DL1961 Skinny Jeans
DL1961 Skinny Jeans
$80, Amazon
$80 (was $148, now 46% off)

These are better than your usual skinny jeans, since they’re made from a fabric guaranteed to hold its shape (no baggy knees.)

$80 at Amazon
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

