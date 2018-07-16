All the Best Clothes to Buy on Amazon Prime Day

Photo: Nabile Quenum. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Not only is Amazon Prime Day good for deals on beauty and home décor, but it’s surprisingly good if you’re shopping for clothes, too. The trick is to go private. The retailer has eight in-house private labels that focus on everyday basics like T-shirts and work dresses, and that’s where you’ll find the best bargains. Then again, if do you want labels, there are also sales on high-end fashion brands like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, and Stuart Weitzman.

Keep in mind that all of these sales are for Prime members, so if you haven’t signed up yet, you’ll need to now. And don’t forget to check back, since we’ll be updating this page with the best clothes to buy in deep discount.

Adidas Cloudfoam Sneaker. A classic sneaker that'll never go out of style.

Sam Edelman Sandals. A simple patent-leather black heel to wear to every wedding, ever.

Milly Colorblock Dress. An off-the-runway dress for under $300? Yes please.

Theory Blazer. A workwear staple from Meghan Markle's favorite brand.

Calvin Klein Bralette. A comfortable and unlined bralette with Calvin Klein's iconic thick elastic band.

Core 10 Yoga Leggings. If you're in need of some fresh leggings for workouts.

Lark & Ro Flare Dress. A-line dresses like this one have an incredibly flattering fit, and the flouncy skirt adds a playful element.

DL1961 Skinny Jeans. These are better than your usual skinny jeans, since they're made from a fabric guaranteed to hold its shape (no baggy knees.)

