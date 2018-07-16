All the Best Clothes to Buy on Amazon Prime Day

Not only is Amazon Prime Day good for deals on beauty and home décor, but it’s surprisingly good if you’re shopping for clothes, too. The trick is to go private. The retailer has eight in-house private labels that focus on everyday basics like T-shirts and work dresses, and that’s where you’ll find the best bargains. Then again, if do you want labels, there are also sales on high-end fashion brands like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, and Stuart Weitzman.
Keep in mind that all of these sales are for Prime members, so if you haven’t signed up yet, you’ll need to now. And don’t forget to check back, since we’ll be updating this page with the best clothes to buy in deep discount.
A classic sneaker like this never goes out of style.
Practically every celebrity has these Ray-Ban aviators, so why shouldn’t you?
A simple patent-leather black heel to wear to every wedding, ever.
An off-the-runway dress for under $300? Yes please.
A workwear staple from Meghan Markle’s favorite brand.
A comfortable and unlined bralette with Calvin Klein’s iconic thick elastic band.
You’ll inevitably wear this high-waisted flared skirt to work at least once a week.
A hobo bag that can fit your essentials and more.
Minimalist silver hoops that you can wear every day.
The green color here is so fun and summery. And it comes in inclusive sizing too!
If you’re in need of some fresh leggings for workouts.
A-line dresses like this one have an incredibly flattering fit, and the flouncy skirt adds a playful element.
These are better than your usual skinny jeans, since they’re made from a fabric guaranteed to hold its shape (no baggy knees.)
