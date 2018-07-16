All the Best Clothes to Buy on Amazon Prime Day

All the Best Fashion Deals on Amazon Prime Day

Not only is Amazon Prime Day good for deals on beauty and home décor, but it’s surprisingly good if you’re shopping for clothes, too. The trick is to go private. The retailer has eight in-house private labels that focus on everyday basics like T-shirts and work dresses, and that’s where you’ll find the best bargains. Then again, if do you want labels, there are also sales on high-end fashion brands like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, and Stuart Weitzman.

Keep in mind that all of these sales are for Prime members, so if you haven’t signed up yet, you’ll need to now. And don’t forget to check back, since we’ll be updating this page with the best clothes to buy in deep discount.

Adidas Cloudfoam Sneaker
A classic sneaker like this never goes out of style.

Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses
Practically every celebrity has these Ray-Ban aviators, so why shouldn’t you?

Sam Edelman Sandals
A simple patent-leather black heel to wear to every wedding, ever.

Milly Colorblock Dress
An off-the-runway dress for under $300? Yes please.

Theory Blazer
A workwear staple from Meghan Markle’s favorite brand.

Calvin Klein Bralette
$21 (was $28, now 25% off)

A comfortable and unlined bralette with Calvin Klein’s iconic thick elastic band.

Yige Flared Skirt
You’ll inevitably wear this high-waisted flared skirt to work at least once a week.

S-Zone Hobo Purse
$56 (was $79, now 29% off)

A hobo bag that can fit your essentials and more.

Art and Molly Small Hoop Earrings
$56 (was $79, now 29% off)

Minimalist silver hoops that you can wear every day.

Lark & Ro Wrap Dress
The green color here is so fun and summery. And it comes in inclusive sizing too!

Core 10 Yoga Leggings
If you’re in need of some fresh leggings for workouts.

Lark & Ro Flare Dress
A-line dresses like this one have an incredibly flattering fit, and the flouncy skirt adds a playful element.

DL1961 Skinny Jeans
These are better than your usual skinny jeans, since they’re made from a fabric guaranteed to hold its shape (no baggy knees.)

