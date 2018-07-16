All the Best Clothes to Buy on Amazon Prime Day

Photo: Nabile Quenum. Photo Editor: Biel Parklee.

Not only is Amazon Prime Day good for deals on beauty and home décor, but it’s surprisingly good if you’re shopping for clothes, too. The trick is to go private. The retailer has eight in-house private labels that focus on everyday basics like T-shirts and work dresses, and that’s where you’ll find the best bargains. Then again, if do you want labels, there are also sales on high-end fashion brands like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, and Stuart Weitzman.

Keep in mind that all of these sales are for Prime members, so if you haven’t signed up yet, you’ll need to now. And don’t forget to check back, since we’ll be updating this page with the best clothes to buy in deep discount.

$65, Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Sneaker A classic sneaker like this never goes out of style. $65 at Amazon Buy

$168, Amazon Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses Practically every celebrity has these Ray-Ban aviators, so why shouldn’t you? $168 at Amazon Buy

$120, Amazon Sam Edelman Sandals A simple patent-leather black heel to wear to every wedding, ever. $120 at Amazon Buy

$21, Amazon Calvin Klein Bralette $21 (was $28, now 25% off) A comfortable and unlined bralette with Calvin Klein’s iconic thick elastic band. $21 at Amazon Buy

$20, Amazon Yige Flared Skirt You’ll inevitably wear this high-waisted flared skirt to work at least once a week. $20 at Amazon Buy

$56, Amazon S-Zone Hobo Purse $56 (was $79, now 29% off) A hobo bag that can fit your essentials and more. $56 at Amazon Buy

$56, Amazon Art and Molly Small Hoop Earrings $56 (was $79, now 29% off) Minimalist silver hoops that you can wear every day. $56 at Amazon Buy

$65, Amazon Core 10 Yoga Leggings If you’re in need of some fresh leggings for workouts. $65 at Amazon Buy

$39, Amazon Lark & Ro Flare Dress A-line dresses like this one have an incredibly flattering fit, and the flouncy skirt adds a playful element. $39 at Amazon Buy

$148, Amazon DL1961 Skinny Jeans These are better than your usual skinny jeans, since they’re made from a fabric guaranteed to hold its shape (no baggy knees.) $148 at Amazon Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.