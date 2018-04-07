Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/2018 Getty Images

Amber Heard is learning that the internet never forgets. The actress tweeted yesterday about an ICE checkpoint in Hollywood, close to where she lived. That part is fine. But then she followed up with, “everybody better give their housekeepers, nannies, and landscapers a ride home tonight…”

After the backlash began, Heard deleted the tweet and replaced it with one critiquing checkpoints as a whole. But, that didn’t stop people from asking where her previous tweet went.

We noticed you deleted the racist tweet that preceded this one. The internet saved a copy for you. pic.twitter.com/98khN83DrY — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 3, 2018

Heard, who has been tweeting often about the family separation policy and describes herself as an “activist” in her twitter bio, later said that her misstep shouldn’t distract from the “real issues.” She implied that her original tweet — the one saying that nannies, landscapers, and housekeepers would need a ride home — was a simple statement.