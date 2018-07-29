Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

New York governor Andrew Cuomo loves nothing more than an opportunity to play the “big tough Italian guy” — a tendency he took way too far when he decided to open a women’s event by, uh, appearing to flirt with the whole room.

The governor made the cringy opening remarks at a Brooklyn Women for Cuomo event, where he thanked the predominantly-female audience not once, but six times after taking the stage but before failing to read the room.

“What a pleasure to be here, one of the few men in a room full of women,” Cuomo said, completely earnestly. “Could be worse, could be worse. Usually, it is worse.”

This is the first thing Andrew Cuomo said at a “Brooklyn Women for Cuomo” event today, per his campaign’s transcript. pic.twitter.com/xyTyJhNkLo — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) July 28, 2018

Being patronizing and downright creepy toward women — perhaps not the best way to win their vote!