The Anti-Fashion Fashion Trends of Summer 2018

Each summer brings new trends. Last year, it was graphic T-shirts, ruffled tops, and bright-yellow maxi dresses. In the early aughts, it was miniskirts. Same for the ’60s, but instead of Paris Hilton in Juicy Couture it was Twiggy in Courrèges. But this season already seems to have brought a bewildering — and at times beguiling — array of fads. And if the hottest streetwear seems hard to pull off in a fashion-y fashion, that, its wearers might suggest, is exactly the point.

1. Neck Wallets

Photo: Getty Images

In about a year, the humble fanny pack has gone from something your parents wore around their waists to a favorite of streetwear enthusiasts, who love to swing them nonchalantly over their shoulders. Now they seem to be turning into necklaces. Combined with chunky sneakers and tall socks, the look we’ve landed on might be called “tourist chic”: passport pouches paired with Croakies, circa 2018.

Kate Spade leather lanyard
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Kate Spade leather lanyard
$58, shopbop
$58 at shopbop
Buy
Coach leather lanyard
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Coach leather lanyard
$65, Coach
$65 at Coach
Buy

2. Ugly Shoes and Status Socks

Photo: Getty Images

Chunky, unflattering sneakers, or “ugly shoes,” as the fashion industry has dubbed them, have been flying off shelves for a few seasons now. Balenciaga can hardly keep its Triple S style in stock. And now socks are a tandem statement-maker. Think of them as the new graphic T-shirt, offering the opportunity to flaunt a luxury logo or your own words-to-live-by, like “GO AWAY” or “More Feminism, Less Bullshit.”

3. Three Oranges in a Mesh Bag

For some reason, fashion people everywhere are carrying oranges. But not just one orange, three. And not just any bag; a net bag. “It makes me feel like I’m living in an aspirational and picturesque Jacquemus world when I really have a fairly mundane existence in New York,” says Black Frame fashion-PR manager Sandi Halimuddin, referring to the French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus — who, by the way, seems to prefer lemons.

4. Yolo Bolo

Photo: Patrick McMullan

This spring, you could find bolo ties at cool downtown stores like Maryam Nassir Zadeh and uptown at Versace. This fall, Louis Vuitton will also have one on its shelves. Worn loose, more like a necklace, a bolo makes an event out of an otherwise simple look.

The Kooples bolo
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
The Kooples bolo
$95, The Kooples
$95 at The Kooples
Buy
Mizuki leather-and-baroque-pearl bolo
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Mizuki leather-and-baroque-pearl bolo
$3,995, Bergdorf Goodman
$3,995 at Bergdorf Goodman
Buy
Madewell Labradorite bolo
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Madewell Labradorite bolo
$48, Madewell
$48 at Madewell
Buy
Versace necklace
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Versace necklace
$425, Versace
$425 at Versace
Buy

5. Bike Shorts

Photo: Splash News/Getty Images

On the opposite coast, the Kardashians have made bike shorts and cycling sunglasses their uniform, despite rarely having been seen astride a bike. In New York, a crumbling subway system has made cycling something like a necessity — and shoppers at popular athleisure boutiques like Outdoor Voices are so comfortable in their spandex shorts they’ve decided to stop wearing anything else.

6. Tie-Dye

Photo: Getty Images/Backgrid

New Yorkers are DIY-ing tie-dye in their kitchens and backyards this summer. Maybe it’s because Dead & Company is touring again. Or maybe wearing tie-dye makes you feel like you’re mentally and emotionally upstate.

Little Summer Tour tie-dye T-shirt
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Little Summer Tour tie-dye T-shirt
$65, Little Summer Tour
$65 at Little Summer Tour
Buy
Burberry tie-dye cashmere vest
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Burberry tie-dye cashmere vest
$790, Burberry
$790 at Burberry
Buy
Levi’s tie-dye denim jacket
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Levi’s tie-dye denim jacket
$99, Urban Outfitters
$99 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Proenza Schouler tie-dye T-shirt
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Proenza Schouler tie-dye T-shirt
$290, Proenza Schouler
$290 at Proenza Schouler
Buy

7. Prairie-core

Photo: Getty Images

Inspired by vintage Laura Ashley dresses — and the tastes of her “eccentric mom” and grandmother — Queens-born designer Batsheva Hay developed a namesake line of modest, “kooky” calico dresses with yoke collars and ruffled sleeves. Vogue editors, influencers, and celebrities ranging from Erykah Badu (top left) to Natalie Portman are big fans, perhaps because the Picnic at Hanging Rock look happens to be trending in general. Evidence: the luxury wicker baskets and prairie dresses you’re seeing everywhere.

Photo: Getty Images
Batsheva cotton dress
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Batsheva cotton dress
$437, matchesfashion.com
$437 at matchesfashion.com
Buy
Tory Burch silk dress
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Tory Burch silk dress
$698, Tory Burch
$698 at Tory Burch
Buy
Michael Michael Kors crêpe dress
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Michael Michael Kors crêpe dress
$155, Michael Kors
$155 at Michael Kors
Buy
& Other Stories polyester dress
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
& Other Stories polyester dress
$145, & Other Stories
$145 at & Other Stories
Buy
See by Chloé georgette dress
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
See by Chloé georgette dress
$550, Net-a-Porter
$550 at Net-a-Porter
Buy
Bembien rattan bag
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Bembien rattan bag
$195, j.crew
$195 at j.crew
Buy
Mango basket bag
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Mango basket bag
$67, asos
$67 at asos
Buy
Kayu straw tote
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Kayu straw tote
$225, bloomingdale’s
$225 at bloomingdale’s
Buy
A.P.C. woven wicker bag
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
A.P.C. woven wicker bag
$250, A.P.C.
$250 at A.P.C.
Buy
Dolce & Gabbana leather-trimmed wicker basket bag
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Dolce & Gabbana leather-trimmed wicker basket bag
$3,975, 24 SÈVRES
$3,975 at 24 SÈVRES
Buy
Loeffler Randall basket bag
Photo: Courtesy of the vendor
Loeffler Randall basket bag
$350, Saks Fifth Avenue
$350 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy

