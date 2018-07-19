The Latest Streetwear Accessory Is … a Riot Shield?

The designers over at Anti Social Social Club — a hype-friendly streetwear brand — have decided their latest accessory drop will include a clear plastic riot shield. Just like the ones that police and military organizations use, but branded. The shield, which can be held with one hand, has the brand’s logo stamped on the front. They teased the “accessory” on Instagram and announced it would drop on August 4 with their fall/winter collection.

F/W 2018 💋 8.4.18 A post shared by @ antisocialsocialclub on Jul 18, 2018 at 7:10pm PDT

As High Snobiety pointed out, it could be useful for fending off fellow hypebeasts as you grab as many fanny packs you can. But, clout-fanatics, I beg of you: Do we really want a bunch of these walking down the street? Smacks of dystopia.