The Best Beauty Buys for Amazon Prime Day

Photo: Emilija Manevska/Getty Images

It’s that time again for the holiday you give yourself: Amazon Prime Day. Starting right now, the site is going to be flooded with deals (here are some on home goods) specifically just for Prime members (or those with access to someone with a Prime password). In honor of this very special day, the Cut will continue updating you with beauty deals as they get uncovered, but here are just a few to get you started. Read on for a chance to stock up on the best hairspray and more.

L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray
L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray
$24, Amazon
$24 (was $33, now 27% off)

This drugstore pick is known as the “holy grail” of hair spray. It helped make Sandra Bullock’s hair look amazing even while she was in prison, and it comes recommended by Kate Middleton and Tinsley Mortimer.

$24 at Amazon
Buy
$24 at Amazon
Buy
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
$19, Amazon
$19 (was $30, now 37% off)

One of our favorite eye patches of all time. They instantly make you (and your under-eye circles) look brighter and less tired.

$19 at Amazon
Buy
$19 at Amazon
Buy
Maybelline New York Limited-Edition Fundles Makeup Artist with Lip Studio
Maybelline New York Limited-Edition Fundles Makeup Artist with Lip Studio,
$20, Amazon

These vibrantly colored lip pencils are packaged like a crayon box and even come with a coloring book.

$20 at Amazon
Buy
$20 at Amazon
Buy
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
$10, Amazon
$10 (was $11, now 9% off)

It’s already inexpensive, but this cult-classic skin-care product is even cheaper now. It works just as well on babies and adults.

$10 at Amazon
Buy
$10 at Amazon
Buy
WUNDER2 WUNDERBROW Long Lasting Eyebrow Gel
WUNDER2 WUNDERBROW Long Lasting Eyebrow Gel
$22, Amazon

Amazon’s best-selling tinted brow gel is also available. Just check out the very intriguing before/after and the 11,000 four-star reviews.

$22 at Amazon
Buy
$22 at Amazon
Buy
COSRX Balancium Comfort Ceramide Cream
COSRX Balancium Comfort Ceramide Cream
$26, Amazon

If you’re an avid reader of Reddit’s Skin Care Addiction forums, you’ve heard of Cosrx, which is something like the Paula’s Choice of Korean Beauty. We already love the brand’s snail serum, pimples patches, and powerful acids, so we’re sure this lightweight moisturizer (a special Prime Day launch) is great, too.

$26 at Amazon
Buy
$26 at Amazon
Buy
Supergoop! Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist
Supergoop! Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist
$15, Amazon
$15 (was $19, now 21% off)

Supergoop makes some of the best non-goopy sunscreen. This gives you SPF 50 coverage in an invisible mist.

$15 at Amazon
Buy
$15 at Amazon
Buy
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
$10, Amazon
$10 (was $15, now 33% off)

Not only is this French drugstore makeup remover, which is beloved by Natalie Portman and Solange, on sale, but it can arrive at your doorstop tomorrow.

$10 at Amazon
Buy
$10 at Amazon
Buy
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Toothbrush
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Toothbrush
$120, Amazon
$120 (was $200, now 40% off)

This might be the best deal of all: An electronic toothbrush that efficiently and speedily de-gunks your teeth. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are rumored to own them.

$120 at Amazon
Buy
$120 at Amazon
Buy
Tarte prime pretties color collection
Tarte prime pretties color collection
$25, Amazon

A special bundle of a soft pink liquid lipstick, mascara, and lip liner – all of which are vegan and opthamalogist-tested. This is another special Prime Day limited-edition offering.

$25 at Amazon
Buy
$25 at Amazon
Buy
Waterpik ADA Accepted WP-674 Aquarius Water Flosser
Waterpik ADA Accepted WP-674 Aquarius Water Flosser
$40, Amazon
$40 (was $80, now 50% off)

Take it from Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness. A water pik will help you floss and make your teeth look brighter. Nearly 11,000 five-star Amazon reviews agree.

$40 at Amazon
Buy
$40 at Amazon
Buy
Clarisonic Mia 2
Clarisonic Mia 2
$110, Amazon
$110 (was $169, now 35% off)

The best face brush is now on sale.

$110 at Amazon
Buy
$110 at Amazon
Buy
COVERGIRL LashBlast Waterproof Mascara
COVERGIRL LashBlast Waterproof Mascara
$4, Amazon
$4 (was $6, now 33% off)

It comes with a fat, spiky brush that eliminates clumps and delivers on length. One time I was wearing this in a Sephora and a stranger actually stopped me to ask what mascara I was wearing.

$4 at Amazon
Buy
$4 at Amazon
Buy
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Summer Bright Shades Nail Polish Set
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Summer Bright Shades Nail Polish Set
$16, Amazon
$16 (was $27, now 41% off)

These polishes are widely regarded as the way to go for best, no-chip manicure. Now you can stock up in a variety of shades including yellow, the trendiest color of summer.

$16 at Amazon
Buy
$16 at Amazon
Buy
L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara
L’Oreal Paris Cosmetics Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara
$13, Amazon
$13 (was $18, now 28% off)

Amazon reviewers love this drugstore mascara, praising it specifically for how well it does in the heat. One tube normally goes for $10, so you might as well get two.

$13 at Amazon
Buy
$13 at Amazon
Buy

The Best Beauty Buys for Amazon Prime Day