The Best Beauty Buys for Amazon Prime Day

It’s that time again for the holiday you give yourself: Amazon Prime Day. Starting right now, the site is going to be flooded with deals (here are some on home goods) specifically just for Prime members (or those with access to someone with a Prime password). In honor of this very special day, the Cut will continue updating you with beauty deals as they get uncovered, but here are just a few to get you started. Read on for a chance to stock up on the best hairspray and more.

$20, Amazon Maybelline New York Limited-Edition Fundles Makeup Artist with Lip Studio, These vibrantly colored lip pencils are packaged like a crayon box and even come with a coloring book. $20 at Amazon Buy $20 at Amazon Buy

$25, Amazon Tarte prime pretties color collection A special bundle of a soft pink liquid lipstick, mascara, and lip liner – all of which are vegan and opthamalogist-tested. This is another special Prime Day limited-edition offering. $25 at Amazon Buy $25 at Amazon Buy

$13, Amazon L’Oreal Paris Cosmetics Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara $13 (was $18, now 28% off) Amazon reviewers love this drugstore mascara, praising it specifically for how well it does in the heat. One tube normally goes for $10, so you might as well get two. $13 at Amazon Buy $13 at Amazon Buy

