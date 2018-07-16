The Best Beauty Buys for Amazon Prime Day

It’s that time again for the holiday you give yourself: Amazon Prime Day. Starting right now, the site is going to be flooded with deals (here are some home ones) specifically just for Prime members (or those with access to someone with a Prime password). In honor of this very special day, the Cut will continue updating you with any beauty deals as they get uncovered, but here are just a few to get you started. Read on for a chance to stock up on the best hairspray and more.
This drugstore pick is known as the “holy grail” of hair spray. It’s helped make Sandra Bullock’s hair look so good even while in prison, and comes recommended by Kate Middleton and Tinsley Mortimer. One can us usually about $13 so you’ll be saving a lot with this deal.
One of our favorite eye patches of all time. They won’t slide down your face and instantly make you (and your under-eye circles) look brighter and less tired.
These vibrantly colored lip pencils are packaged like a crayon box and they even come with a coloring book.
It’s already inexpensive, but one of the most cult-classic skin-care products of all time is even cheaper now. Plus, it works perfectly on babies and adults.
Amazon’s best-selling tinted brow gel is also available. Just check out the very intriguing before/after and the 11,000 four-star reviews.
If you’re an avid reader of Reddit’s Skin Care Addiction forums, you’ve heard of Cosrx which is something like the Paula’s Choice of Korean Beauty. We already love the brand’s snail serum, pimples patches, and powerful acids so we’re sure this lightweight moisturizer (a special Prime Day launch) is great too.
Supergoop makes some of the best — well — non-goopy sunscreen. This gives you SPF 50 coverage in an invisible mist.
The French drugstore makeup remover loved by Natalie Portman and Solange is not only less expensive but can arrive at your doorstop tomorrow.
This might be the best deal of all: The best electronic toothbrush that efficiently and speedily de-gunks your teeth is now on major sale. If that’s not good enough, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are rumored to own one.
A special bundle of a soft pink liquid lipstick, mascara, and lip liner all of which are vegan and opthamalogist-tested. This is another special Prime Day limited-edition offering.
Take it from Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness. Having a water pik to floss and make your teeth look brighter is a value-added hygiene tool. Nearly 11,000 five-star Amazon reviews agree.
The best face brush is now on sale.
It comes with a fat, spiky brush that eliminates clumps and delivers on length. One time I was wearing this in a Sephora and a stranger actually stopped me to ask what mascara I was wearing.
These polishes are widely regarded as the way to go for best, no-chip manicure. Now you can stock up in a variety of colors including yellow, the trendiest color of summer.
Amazon reviewers love this drugstore mascara, praising it specifically for how well it does in the heat. One tube normally goes for $10, so you might as well get two.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.