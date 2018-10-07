Beyoncé Is Collaborating on a Coachella-Inspired Collection

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

If you’re still not over Beyoncé’s epic Coachella performance, three months after the fact, you can still get the look.

On Tuesday, Vogue revealed that an official Balmain x Beyoncé capsule collection will hit stores this Friday, July 13, featuring T-shirts and hoodies similar to the ones Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing designed for her show. They feature Beyoncé’s initials written in Greek letters, in keeping with the theme of black fraternity/sorority life. According to Vogue, the idea for the capsule came up during one of Beyoncé’s rehearsals, when she and Rousteing decided that fans should be able to snag a piece of history.

Rousteing said all proceeds will benefit the United Negro College Fund. (Beyoncé donated $100,000 to four historically black colleges after her Coachella set.) “What I learned the whole time working with Beyoncé is that fashion is a really, really small world, and music is a really big global world,” he said. “And when music and fashion meet each other, it becomes a strong world together. An entire nation.”

Because the Balmain x Beyoncé collection is charitable, its prices are not cheap. T-shirts will go for $290 and sweatshirts range from $550–$1,790. If you’re in Paris on Friday (wouldn’t that be nice?), you can snag them at Balmain’s flagship. Otherwise the clothing will go on sale at multiple online retailers on Saturday, including Balmain and Beyoncé’s websites, plus Barneys New York, Net-a-Porter, and Mytheresa.