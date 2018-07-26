Beyoncé Shares Rare (and Very Precious) Photo of Her Twins

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Beyoncé has had a busy summer. She and her husband dropped a surprise album, filmed a music video in the Louvre, and are currently taking their On the Run II tour across the world. With all of this going on, Bey is also finding plenty of time to hang out with her kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

In a rare photo of the twins, shared to her website, Beyoncé can be seen holding both children while on vacation in Europe. It was posted alongside photos of Rumi with Jay-Z and another snap of Blue Ivy and Beyoncé.

The twins celebrated their first birthday in June, and Beyoncé wished them a happy birthday during her concert in Manchester, England. Other than these recent photos, there have been few other public sightings. Tina Lawson, Beyoncé’s mother, posted a photo in early June, and there was that iconic portrait to mark Rumi and Sir’s first month on Earth.

Bey & The Twins 👶🏽👶🏽💕 A post shared by MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) on Jul 25, 2018 at 8:09pm PDT

The family is currently enjoying a well-deserved vacation after finishing up the European leg of the OTR II tour.