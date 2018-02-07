Beyoncé Stranded on Floating Stage During Concert

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entert

It has long been assumed that Beyoncé can do anything, including reinventing Instagram and taking over the Louvre. Another thing she can and will do (reluctantly) is climb down a ladder in stilettos during a concert.

She displayed this talent last night in Warsaw. At the very end of her OTRII concert, she and Jay-Z are on a floating stage together. However, this time the stage got stuck, and Bey was faced with a tall ladder to climb down in her thigh-high stiletto boots.

Fan videos of Beyoncé show the singer discussing exit strategies with multiple crew members. It’s blurry, but clearly, she did not want to go down that ladder (we don’t blame her).

The floating stage had a malfunction and got stuck at the end of the show so Beyoncé had to use an emergency ladder in order to leave. #OTRII #Warsawhttps://t.co/0SZOq3BsLe pic.twitter.com/StBMX8xxN4 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 1, 2018

Beyoncé says “Everybody say EVERYTHING IS LOVE” at the end of show while thanking everyone, crew, dancers, band etc. Also another view of what happened with the stage #OTRII #OTRIIWarsaw pic.twitter.com/7pdkMx3DF1 — κ ε ι r y ♡ 🐝 (@keiryoncecruz) July 2, 2018

Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed. Tonight @Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage ❤️ #beyhive #otr2 #OTRIIWarsaw #OTRII pic.twitter.com/6dUj27vo0d — Marta Poslad (@MartaPoslad) June 30, 2018

Eventually, she descended the ladder in — I repeat — stiletto thigh-high boots and a thong bodysuit. The crowd cheered when she was back on terra firma.