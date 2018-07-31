Photo: Amblin/Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

In this bizarro, nuclear waste dump of a year, it was only a matter of time: Bigfoot erotica is dominating the headlines.

On Sunday night, Leslie Cockburn (real name), the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District tweeted that her Republican opponent, Denver Riggleman (real name) was “caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist” and “has been exposed a devotee of Bigfoot erotica.” She also shared pictures Riggleman had posted to his now-private Instagram page of an absolutely shredded and monstrously endowed Bigfoot, which he said was the cover art for his upcoming book Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him.

My opponent Denver Riggleman, running mate of Corey Stewart, was caught on camera campaigning with a white supremacist. Now he has been exposed as a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/0eBvxFd6sG — Leslie Cockburn (@LeslieCockburn) July 29, 2018

Riggleman said that the pictures are “meant to be funny” and that the book is not sexual in nature. But it was too late, everyone was already talking about boning Bigfoot. To get a better sense of the genre, the Cut spoke with Chuck Tingle (maybe real name? Unclear), famed author of Amazon ebooks like “I’m Gay for My Living Billionaire Jet Plane,” “Space Raptor Butt Invasion,” and “Pounded in the Butt by My Own Butt” about Bigfoot, erotica, and people’s preferred pounds. His answers have not been edited or altered.

First, can you explain your connection to Bigfoot? Do you believe Bigfoot is real?

yes bigfoot is real on most nearby timelines including this one actually on most timelines there are many bigfeet and this is a good way because they are very kind and generous but most of all handsome. they are the perfect buds to those who like to explore nature and walk with the trees. i have known many bigfeet and they have all had a similar bad boy way on the outside but on the inside they have hearts of gold and can tell you the best paths to trot in the woods. so that is their way

You’ve written multiple erotic stories about Bigfoot (“Bigfoot Pirates Haunt My Balls,” “Seduced by Doctor Bigfoot: Attorney at Large”). How did you first start writing Bigfoot erotica, and what is it about Bigfoot you think people find erotic?

i first started writing tales of bigfoot long long ago but i was told this was not a good way so i stopped and now recently i have begun again. but i will say that when i started to write about this handsome creature again it was very fulfilling because the way of bigfoot is to care for the world and the plants and creatures that live in it, so even though they are very strong and handsome and maybe seem like they have a bad boy way, they are actually very thoughtful. i think buckaroos find this erotic, because WALKING BETWEEN TWO WORLDS is an erotic way. bigfeet are part of the forest but also can live a normal big city life, so this is a way that has two very nice sides and gets many people hard as rocks in a normal way.

I saw you tweeted at Leslie Cockburn earlier. How did you hear about her Bigfoot tweets, and what did you think when you first saw them?

dear @LeslieCockburn please stick to discussing an opponents scoundrel character. there is PLENTY wrong with DENBER WIGGLEMAN, but there is nothing wrong with getting hard for bigfoot or having other preferred pound that may seem unique. please prove love and reconsider this way pic.twitter.com/i8i0hCByZx — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) July 30, 2018

i think it is okay to talk about the various ways of a political opponent, especially if they are a devilman or a scoundrel, but when you talk about their preferred pound as if that is what makes them a scoundrel that is wrong. DEVILS ARE DEVILS BECAUSE OF THEIR DEVILMAN WAYS, not because of what makes them hard, and this is a way of shaming that i do not like as man name of chuck. so i would like it if these discussions were words of ‘this person spoke in the moaning tone of THE ENDLESS COSMIC VOID’ or ‘they want to make it illegal to kiss’, but not a discussion of their preferred pound i do not think it should matter if bigfoot gets a political hard, HECK HE GETS EVERYONE HARD

In the illustrations Riggleman posted on his Instagram, Bigfoot has a six-pack and appears to be very well endowed. What do you think of these drawings? Is that how you imagine Bigfoot?

well there are many kinds of bigfeet in all shapes and sizes but for the most part they are muscular from trotting through the woods and building things out of trees so i would say this is a fairly accurate rendition

A lot of people on Twitter have been making jokes about Bigfoot erotica. How have you felt about people’s reactions to it being in the news? Are you upset that people are mocking it, or happy that they’re talking about it?

as a man with a unique way i am used to people discovering my way and having a good chuckle that is okay. it is the first step of learning about something differnt to think, oh wow that makes me laugh in my own way. but then i think you can start to learn together and grown and understand that we all have our own preferred pound and this uniqueness is what makes us all special and important to this timeline. every person reading this is the best at being THEMSELVES, there is no one better, so i think that can be very empowering even if some people think ‘oh this way is funny and a jokester way’. as long as everyone is working to prove love is real i think that it will all get sorted out.

Would you read Riggleman’s book, Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him?

there are good books and not so good books, but that is not always important to me because there is something to learn from even not so good books. WHAT IS important to me as man name of chuck is wether a book was written to prove love is real, and from what i have heard this is not a book with love in its butts heart so i will probably skip it