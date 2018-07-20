Bristol Palin Is Reportedly Joining the Cast of Teen Mom OG

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Remember Bristol Palin? She’s Sarah Palin’s daughter who had a child at 17, then became an abstinence advocate. Now, she’s 27, has three kids, and is reportedly joining the cast of Teen Mom OG, replacing Farrah Abraham. She joins Amber Portwood, Mackenzie McKee, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell in the new season, which will premiere this fall.

Palin, who once encouraged women to be sexy enough to not have sex, will now be a reality star. She hasn’t confirmed the appointment yet. Those who wish to know more about Palin can check out her blog, which often aggregates stories about random acts of kindness, gun ownership, and anti-abortion policy. Riveting stuff.