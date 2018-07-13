Burberry and Opening Ceremony Collab Is All Rainbows

Photo: Salvatore Caputo

Before leaving Burberry, former chief creative officer Christopher Bailey reimagined Burberry’s signature tartan check for his final show in January, which was dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth, by adding a rainbow overlay. The colorful designs were a big success and became a collector’s item for fans of the brand. And today Burberry is launching an exclusive collection at Opening Ceremony filled with new pieces, including some exclusively created for the retailer.

True to Opening Ceremony’s downtown cool aesthetic, the capsule leans heavily on streetwear staples like sweatshirts, track pants and T-shirts. Burberry referenced their archives — in particular ’90s-era logos that feel especially current. Prices range from $240 for the graphic tee, and top out at $590 for the sweatpants.

To promote the capsule, Opening Ceremony asked photographer Salvatore Caputo to shoot in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. While there Caputo captured local kids who were members of the underground rave scene, including one epic beach party that began at 2 p.m. and lasted well into the next morning.

The collection can be purchased online and at Opening Ceremony stores in New York and Los Angeles. Scroll ahead to shop it all.

$370, Opening Ceremony Reissued Skyline Cotton T-Shirt $370 at Opening Ceremony Buy

$320, Opening Ceremony Rainbow Vintage Check Baseball Cap $320 at Opening Ceremony Buy

$590, Opening Ceremony Archive Logo Jersey Sweatpants $590 at Opening Ceremony Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.