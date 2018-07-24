New Calvin Klein Underwear Features Andy Warhol’s Photos

Photo: Andy Warhol, Torso, 1977 ©/®/™ The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.

Calvin Klein’s new underwear collection, which is available starting today, features four photo prints Andy Warhol took of naked and anonymous New York City men and Italian magazine editor Daniela Morera from 1977 to 1985.

This isn’t the first time Calvin Klein has featured Warhol’s work. This past winter, the brand decorated its flagship store with silver mylar balloons printed with some of Warhol’s most iconic paintings. And earlier this summer, Calvin Klein jeans released a capsule collection in collaboration with the Andy Warhol Foundation featuring Warhol’s self portraits on sneakers, jeans, and tees.

Calvin Klein 205W39 has put Warhol’s paintings on their runway collections for the past few seasons, but Calvin Klein Underwear’s new collection instead focuses on his photography. The collection includes items ranging in price from $34 to $58.

The line features Warhol’s photos of naked male and female bodies on their classic underwear styles — including boxer briefs, briefs, and boy shorts. According to a press release, the collection is meant to celebrate the human body.

The collection launches globally today and can be purchased online. Scroll down to check out some of our favorites below.

Photo: Andy Warhol, Torso, 1977 ©/®/™ The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. $42 at Calvin Klein Andy Warhol: Exposures Racerback Bralette $42 at Calvin Klein Buy

Photo: Andy Warhol, Torso, 1977 ©/®/™ The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. $34 at Calvin Klein Andy Warhol: Exposures Brief $34 at Calvin Klein Buy

Photo: Andy Warhol, Torso, 1977 ©/®/™ The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. $58 at Calvin Klein Andy Warhol: Torso Crewneck Unisex T-Shirt $58 at Calvin Klein Buy

Photo: Andy Warhol, Torso, 1977 ©/®/™ The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. $37 at Calvin Klein Andy Warhol: Exposures Trunk $37 at Calvin Klein Buy

Photo: Andy Warhol, Torso, 1977 ©/®/™ The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. $58 at Calvin Klein Andy Warhol: Torso Crewneck Unisex T-Shirt $58 at Calvin Klein Buy

Photo: Andy Warhol, Torso, 1977 ©/®/™ The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. $52 at Calvin Klein Andy Warhol: Exposures Unisex Tank Top $52 at Calvin Klein Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.