Calvin Klein’s New Label Is a Nostalgic Throwback

Photo: Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein knows that it has a nostalgic spot in everyone’s heart and they’re ready to tap into all of your fond memories with their latest launch. The brand’s new sub-label, called CALVIN KLEIN JEANS EST. 1978 drops today and draws on the brand’s legacy and celebrates the style of their distinctive early years — albeit remixed in chief creative officer Raf Simons’s signature eye-catching ways.

The collection, which includes shirts, tops, jackets, and bags mostly made of denim features one of the brand’s most memorable images from the ’80s: Brooke Shields kicking up a leg as shot by Richard Avedon. Prices start at $60 for a T-shirt and will top out around $700 for the outerwear. Look for a second drop to hit the site later in the summer featuring Americana-themed prints including a waving flag and an old barn.

This is the third launch since Simons joined Calvin Klein two years ago. It’s in good company with the runway collection, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC as well as the lower-priced Calvin Klein Jeans line that offers Andy Warhol–printed T-shirts and jeans.

The first part of the collection can be purchased online beginning today and at select stores this weekend.

Scroll ahead to check out some of our favorites below.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.