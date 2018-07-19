The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Has Chosen 10 Finalists

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Ahead of New York Fashion Week this September, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund has filled its roster for the next class of emerging talent. After deliberations all day Wednesday, judges including Anna Wintour, Diane von Furstenberg, Steven Kolb, Eva Chen, and Joseph Altuzarra announced the ten finalists last night.

“They’re not only talented, they’re engaged with a rapidly changing world, reflecting a whole new set of values and beliefs about what fashion can and should be,” Wintour told Vogue of the ten designers.

Although some of the finalists are just beginning their careers in fashion, others have quickly made a name for themselves over the past few seasons. Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, for example, was a standout at the spring 2018 shows. Batsheva dresses recently caught our attention as part of the “prairie-core” summer trend. And Emily Adams Bode held her own at an otherwise thin New York Men’s week.

A winner and two runners up will be named on November 5. The winner will receive $400,000, while the runners up will take home $150,000 each. All winners will also receive a year of mentorship from CFDA designers and fashion executives.

See the full list of finalists below.

Batsheva, Batsheva Hay

Bode, Emily Adams Bode

Christian Cowan, Christian Cowan

Hunting Season, Danielle Corona

Jonathan Cohen, Jonathan Cohen and Sarah Leff

Luar, Raul Lopez

Matthew Adams Dolan, Matthew Adams Dolan

Pyer Moss, Kerby Jean-Raymond

Rebecca de Ravenel, Rebecca de Ravenel

Scosha, Scosha Woolridge