Chance the Rapper Is Engaged!

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/2018 Getty Images

Chance the Rapper turned a backyard barbecue into a romantic moment yesterday when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Corley. The rapper, shirtless, got down on one knee and asked Corley to “make me a man and be my wife.” As he confirmed later on Twitter, she said yes.

She said yes 🔗 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 5, 2018

Their daughter, 2-year-old Kensli Bennett, can be seen running up to her parents in the video. The couple have been on and off since 2013, and separated briefly in 2016. Chance’s brother, Taylor Bennett, shared a photo with the newly engaged couple, showing off Corley’s beautiful ring.