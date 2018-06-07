Chris Brown Arrested for Felony Assault

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/2017 Getty Images

After he performed in West Palm Beach last night, singer Chris Brown was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies. The Associated Press reports that Brown was arrested for felony battery charges and taken to Palm Beach County Jail. He was released after posting bail.

He was arrested on an out-of-county warrant, according to CNN, but the sheriff’s office declined to provide more details about what the charges were for. However, this is not the singer’s first violent act. He famously pled guilty to felony assault after beating his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. Four years later, he and his bodyguard were taken into custody for a felony assault charge for beating up a man who jumped into a fan photo. He was also arrested in 2016 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.