20 Things Chris Pine Looks Like in This Photo

This weekend, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins appeared on a panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con. According to the website Just Jared, Gadot “looked pretty in a purple dress,” while Pine “kept things cool in an all orange outfit.” According to this tweet, Pine looked “INSANE!”
Great point! And, if we may, here are 20 other things he looks like:
• A retired community-theater director in Santa Fe
• The embodiment of getting the entire month of August off for vacation
• A tub of store-brand rainbow sherbet, after you eat all the green
• Your favorite color in second grade, before you learned about “teal”
• Your eccentric uncle who just got back from a “life-changing” trip to Southeast Asia
• A bottomless brunch when you get the exact right amount of tipsy
• The fourth dad from Mamma Mia!
• Miami
• The sound of someone whispering “Rosé all day”
• The sound of someone yelling “Mimosas!!!”
• The peach in Call Me by Your Name
• A sunset seen from the deck of your pleasure yacht
• The joy your aunt feels when “Twist & Shout” comes on at a wedding
• An owner of three sex swings
• A light breakfast of half a grapefruit and some cottage cheese
• The prototype design of Chico’s for Men
• A Diptyque candle burning in ceramics class
• Lead throw pillow in a Nancy Meyers movie
• Phil Collins’s “Sussudio”
• 76-year-old Chris Pine