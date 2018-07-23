20 Things Chris Pine Looks Like in This Photo

Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

This weekend, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins appeared on a panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con. According to the website Just Jared, Gadot “looked pretty in a purple dress,” while Pine “kept things cool in an all orange outfit.” According to this tweet, Pine looked “INSANE!”

Chris Pine looks INSANE! pic.twitter.com/gChrVyhtOL — Chris Black (@donetodeath) July 22, 2018

Great point! And, if we may, here are 20 other things he looks like:

• A retired community-theater director in Santa Fe

• The embodiment of getting the entire month of August off for vacation

• A tub of store-brand rainbow sherbet, after you eat all the green

• Your favorite color in second grade, before you learned about “teal”

• Your eccentric uncle who just got back from a “life-changing” trip to Southeast Asia

• A bottomless brunch when you get the exact right amount of tipsy

• The fourth dad from Mamma Mia!

• Miami

• The sound of someone whispering “Rosé all day”

• The sound of someone yelling “Mimosas!!!”

• The peach in Call Me by Your Name

• A sunset seen from the deck of your pleasure yacht

• The joy your aunt feels when “Twist & Shout” comes on at a wedding

• An owner of three sex swings

• A light breakfast of half a grapefruit and some cottage cheese

• The prototype design of Chico’s for Men

• A Diptyque candle burning in ceramics class

• Lead throw pillow in a Nancy Meyers movie

• Phil Collins’s “Sussudio”

• 76-year-old Chris Pine