Oh Look, Here’s All My Exes Hanging Out Together

This morning NBC New York wrote a story about how all of my exes were spotted hanging out together. That’s not how they phrased it though, probably to protect my privacy. Instead they wrote: “Red-Nosed, Cigarette-Smoking Man Cruises Down FDR Drive in Convertible Full of Clowns.” Same difference.

The video was captured by Instagram user @hellcatloco who told NBC, “When I noticed him I had to pull out the camera immediately.” Some users speculated the driver put the clowns in the car so he could use the HOV lane, or maybe, like me, he fell hard and fast for their nonthreatening looks, awkward humor, and emotional unavailability.