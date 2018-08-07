Colorful Glassware, a Retro Comic-Book Store, and a Maximalist Makeup Pop-up

F i r s t L o o k

In mid-July, Pier 3 in Brooklyn Bridge Park will open to the public with an interactive labyrinth (nr. Clark St. and Furman St., Brooklyn Heights).

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors

1. Plaza: An area reserved for programmed events like small performances and readings.

2. Labyrinth: Made of hedges of varying sizes and interspersed with sensory elements including kaleidoscope mirrors, salvaged 1-train tracks, and rotating granite stones.

3. Lawn: An acre of open green space with black-locust logs for seating, plus 554 newly planted trees.

4. Gardens: Concrete planting beds with juniper trees; Adirondack chairs and umbrellas for shaded relaxing.