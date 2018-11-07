Cynthia Nixon Holds Wire Hanger While Telling Story of Mom’s Illegal Abortion

Photo: @CynthiaNixon/Twitter

During a Tuesday rally, New York gubernatorial candidate and actress Cynthia Nixon held up a wire coat hanger as she told the harrowing story of her mother’s illegal abortion.

The rally was held one day after President Donald Trump announced his nominee for the Supreme Court: Brett Kavanaugh, a man whose voting record suggests he poses a severe threat to the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion in the United States. Nixon was one of many people in attendance to protest Trump’s pick, and to speak out in support of reproductive rights.

A wire hanger is something that women in this country were driven to use out of fear and desperation, performing abortions on themselves, often with devastating effects. We must never go back to a time when any women feels that she has to make this kind of a choice. #OneInFour pic.twitter.com/wu1qQ85elj — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 11, 2018

According to the New York Times, Nixon said at the rally that her mother had an illegal abortion. Then, she added, “We must never, ever, ever, go back to a time when any woman feels she has to make this kind of a choice. And this is why we must fight.”

However, Broadly reports that this isn’t the first time Nixon has spoken of her mother’s abortion. In a 2009 interview with CNN, Nixon said, “My mother had an illegal abortion pre-1973, and it’s something that I would never want to face or want my daughter to be facing or any of her friends.”

Nixon went into further detail about her mom’s experience in a 2016 essay for Time:

Over 50 years ago, my mother had an abortion. She was a working woman in New York City with an office job for Goodson and Todman, the TV game show producers who created everything from What’s My Line? to Family Feud. She never was willing to tell me any details about her abortion, except to let me know that she had one and it was awful and scary.

It was great to see Cynthia Nixon today, who gave a devastating and powerful speech about her mother's illegal abortion and the dangers of pre-Roe v. Wade life as a woman. With @VoteChoice @thisisWHARR. pic.twitter.com/wsDs3HPeoE — Zephyr Teachout (@ZephyrTeachout) July 11, 2018

I just heard @CynthiaNixon at a rally for Roe, talking about her mother’s illegal abortion. I’ve never heard a candidate speak so frankly before about what abortion rights really mean in our lives, in our families. — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) July 10, 2018

Also on Tuesday, Nixon’s campaign released a video accusing Governor Andrew Cuomo of not doing enough to protect women’s reproductive rights. The video juxtaposes a speech Nixon gave about the importance of fighting to protect Roe v. Wade, with comments made by Cuomo, including when he said God made him a feminist “when he gave me three daughters.”

It is time for Cuomo to stop gaslighting women. For years, he has claimed he’s fighting to pass the Reproductive Health Act and the Comprehensive Contraceptive Coverage Act. Yet, for years, he made the choice to side with the Republicans. Now our reproductive freedom is at risk. pic.twitter.com/u0V0qaWdEM — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 10, 2018

A spokeswoman for the Cuomo campaign, Lis Smith, told the Times, Cynthia Nixon can produce and star in as many silly, fact-free videos as she wants … the governor is focused on uniting Democrats to fight against Donald Trump and his destructive anti-woman agenda.